Broadway Bistro: a B.L.A.S.T. of flavor and a clasp of comfort

The Waffle Sammy, a delicious pile of breakfast things with syrup. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

I ordered the B.L.A.S.T. Sammy, which was named for the bacon, lettuce, avocado, sourdough bread, and tomato. If you add some garlic aioli to the mix, which Broadway Bistro does, you have a souped-up BLT that is just a bit decadent, but still feels familiar, much like the atmosphere here. The sourdough bread was toasted and crunchy, the veggies were fresh and vibrantly colored, and the bacon was thin, crispy and not chewy, because no one wants chewy bacon on a B.L.A.S.T., right? I mean, I don't. To each their own, though, no judgments here. I love avocado, so that part was a good addition, but the star of the show was the garlic aioli. If you've never had aioli before, don't be scared. It's just mayonnaise but made with olive oil instead of a neutral-flavored oil. Then, if you add another flavor to it, like garlic for instance, it becomes magical. And if you're adding that to bacon, your tastebuds will literally have a B.L.A.S.T. Several sides were an option, but I tuned them all out when I heard"cottage cheese," because I am addicted to the stuff. It doesn't make a great picture, but sometimes I just have to follow my gut.

Seth ordered a Waffle Sammy, made of two waffles, your choice of meat and cheese, egg and syrup. He picked bacon and Provolone. The sandwich came out with an artful drizzle of syrup over the top, and it looked delectable. The cheese was perfectly melted over a nicely cooked slab of scrambled eggs. It tasted delectable, too, the waffle was nice and tender without being doughy, and the eggs were seasoned perfectly. The syrup and cheese actually worked together, the sweet balancing the salty. His sandwich was served with fresh fruit, some of the biggest and sweetest blueberries I've ever seen being my favorite.

For dessert, we tried a blueberry scone (sweet and chewy, would've been great with coffee or tea) and a Meltaway Bar (super chewy, full of chocolate and coconut, sweet, heavy, amazing).

Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade has big plans. There will be a Vintage store in the basement, and already is a pretty neat event room in the back of the restaurant. Cool lighting, chic seating, a little stage and a big projector make this space a nifty spot for several types of gatherings. The manager of Broadway Bistro told us that everyone involved with this project is passionate about revitalizing downtown Broadway, particularly this block, and making it an attractive place to visit again. Next up on the docket is a remodel of the Broadway Theater right next door, which is already underway. Exciting stuff is in store.