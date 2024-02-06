Bringing back the glory of autumn with an apple showdown

I have an apple obsession. It is my favorite fruit, but I'm not sure why. Apples are not a rare food, exotic or hard to find. So my attention soon turned to discovering the best apple, an apple that can be enjoyed raw, filled with sugar, juicy, crunchy and with a wonderful flavor. I think I've found "the one", but I had to compare it against all the others to make sure that it really was as good as I thought it was. I purchased 11 varieties. My husband, Seth, tasted with me, and we both took notes. Here's what we thought.

Pink Lady was pretty, pink and yellow-green. I knew this was a good baking apple, so I wasn't expecting much out of it, but wow! It was crisp, bright, just a tad sour, juicy and zingy. I loved the intense flavor. Seth wrote that it was like a Sweet Tart candy.

Gala, a popular, well-known variety, had a lot less flavor than Pink Lady. It was more watery and not as crisp. Seth wrote that it had a more traditional apple taste.

One I hadn't had before was Jazz. It tasted like a carrot to me and wasn't near as sweet as Gala, but it had a nice crunchy texture. It wasn't in my top five for sure.

Fuji, another old and familiar strain, was very sweet but not extra crispy. I thought it had a good "appley" taste, which is hard to pin down, but we all know it when we taste it.

I have known since childhood that the name of the Red Delicious apple is a lie. It is red, a lovely deep red, and the apple itself has a pretty shape, with those long sloping columns that start on the blossom end of the fruit and run halfway up the sides like an elegant built-in globe holder. But the taste is almost like a vegetable and not very sweet. I thought it tasted musty, like towels that had been left wet too long. Seth said that it was the peel that gave it that musty taste, but the flesh was OL. I still can't recommend Red Delicious.