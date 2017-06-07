All sections
FeaturesJuly 13, 2017

Briefs 7/6/17

Students make Mizzou dean's list

The following students from Southeast Missouri were named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia:

Friedheim: Andrew Hobeck

Millersville: Victoria Roland-Vaughn

Oak Ridge: Jessica Hahs, Teagan Schnurbusch

Leopold: Maria Calvert

Marble Hill: Landon Swoboda

Benton: Jeffrey Shively

Kelso: Joshua Jansen

Oran: Addie Kielhofner, Aaron Scherer

Scott City: John Fennewald, Christina Scherer

Altenburg: Mia Ponder

Frohna: Claire Petzoldt, Chase Steffens

Perryville: Levi Bachmann, Courtney Bergman, Justin Gross, Ryan Koesterer, Kellie L'Hote, Emma Lundy, Rachael Moore, Ryan Palmer, Michaela Parris, Kirsti Pohlman, Casey Unterreiner, Grant Voelker

Advance: Hannah Clark

Community
