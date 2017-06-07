Briefs 7/6/17

The following students from Southeast Missouri were named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia:
Friedheim: Andrew Hobeck
Millersville: Victoria Roland-Vaughn
Oak Ridge: Jessica Hahs, Teagan Schnurbusch
Leopold: Maria Calvert
Marble Hill: Landon Swoboda
Benton: Jeffrey Shively
Kelso: Joshua Jansen
Oran: Addie Kielhofner, Aaron Scherer
Scott City: John Fennewald, Christina Scherer
Altenburg: Mia Ponder
Frohna: Claire Petzoldt, Chase Steffens
Perryville: Levi Bachmann, Courtney Bergman, Justin Gross, Ryan Koesterer, Kellie L'Hote, Emma Lundy, Rachael Moore, Ryan Palmer, Michaela Parris, Kirsti Pohlman, Casey Unterreiner, Grant Voelker
Advance: Hannah Clark
