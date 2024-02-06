Bred-Spred to Cashewgurt: Foods that defy rules, standards

Creative names can be a way for companies to get around the U.S. standards that spell out what constitute a particular food item. Some examples:

Bred-Spred

In the 1920s, Bred-Spred's deliberate misspelling helped protect the jam-like substance from regulators. The product had relatively little fruit and relied on coloring and flavoring to make it resemble preserves, according to Suzanne White Junod, a historian with the Food and Drug Administration. Regulators called the images of fruit on its label "deceptive." Attempts to go after it in court failed because its name.

Years earlier in a separate case, a judge had said a distinctive name was "either one so arbitrary or fanciful as to clearly distinguish it from all other things."

Chil-Zert

Chil-Zert was the first commercial soy-based ice cream. It was created in the 1950s by Rich Products, which made other nondairy alternatives including whipped cream and coffee creamer. Federal regulators said Chil-Zert should be labeled as an imitation and took it to court, says Xaq Frohlich, a professor of food labeling and history at Auburn University. The product eventually disappeared.

In an obituary, The New York Times called company founder Robert Rich a "food processing pioneer," noting he engaged in legal battles with the dairy industry over its attempts to have his products banned.