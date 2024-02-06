Breast Cancer Preventative Measures

Now is better than later

One in eight women will have breast cancer in their life, according to breastcancer.org. Being diagnosed with cancer can lead to emotions of fear, sadness and anger for both the patient and her loved ones. The prevalence of cancer stories from friends and the media can also lead to anxiety or fear of receiving a cancer diagnosis after a mammogram or other screening. While itï¿½s normal to feel fear about cancer, experts agree there are some preventative measures you can do to help reduce your risk.

__Lifestyle factors__

While a healthy lifestyle cannot always prevent breast cancer, certain practices can help reduce risk or lead to early detection. The most important piece of information is knowing your family history. The risk of developing breast cancer nearly doubles when a close relative such as your mother, sister or daughter has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org.

Dr. Yifan Tu, hematologist-oncologist at SoutheastHEALTH, says if you donï¿½t know your family history, now is the time to pick up the phone.

Tu also advocates for a healthy lifestyle. Factors such as alcohol consumption, obesity, lack of exercise or vitamin deficiencies are correlated with an increased risk of breast cancer. People who exercise and eat a well-balanced diet often control other health problems and are more likely to know when something is not right with their body.

Annual physicals are a critical component to a healthy lifestyle, as are breast exams to check for lumps or other abnormalities. While breast self-exams are not promoted as widely as they used to be, Tu believes these are a powerful tool for early detection. However, the true power of the breast self-exam is when it is completed in conjunction with annual physicals.

ï¿½The breast self-exam can catch lumps that prompt a checkup by the primary care doctor,ï¿½ Tu says. ï¿½Self-exams can also find lumps between mammograms, which are a reality.ï¿½

__Early detection__

Along with breast self-exams and annual physicals, mammography is a critical component of early detection of breast cancer. The mammogram is a straightforward procedure using an x-ray machine to take a picture of the flattened breast tissue. The procedure takes approximately 20 minutes from start to finish.