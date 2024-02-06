Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do: Here's how

NEW YORK -- Every relationship has a breaking point. Even yours with Facebook.

There's a way out, though the social network will try to win you back with promises to do better. Maybe even flowers.

For some users, though, the past two years of privacy scandals, election manipulation by Russian trolls, executive apologies and even the political disagreements with friends and relatives have become too much. The latest: a New York Times report detailing the massive trove of user data the company has shared with such companies as Apple, Netflix and Amazon.

A growing number of people say they are deleting Facebook, or at least considering it.

While Facebook has tried to address some of these problems, it's not enough for some users. Hard as it might seem to quit, especially for those entwined with it for years, it can be done.

Mostly.

Goodbye forever

Before deleting your account, rescue your posts and photos. Facebook lets you download the data you've shared with Facebook since you joined. This includes your posts and photos, as well as the "activity log" -- the history of everything you've done on Facebook, such as likes and comments on posts, use of apps and searches. The download also includes your profile, messages, list of friends and ads you've clicked on.

This process should give you a good -- perhaps scary -- idea of what Facebook has on you.

What you won't get are photos other people shared with you, even if you've been tagged. You need to save those individually. And some stuff will remain, including what others have posted about you, your chats with others and your posts in Facebook groups (though your name will be grayed out). To delete all this, you'll need to sift through your "activity log," accessible through your profile page, and delete each item individually.

Once you've saved everything and gone through your activity log, sign in one last time. Go to www.bit.ly/198wIoI and click on the blue button. Facebook says the process could take a few days. Your delete request will be canceled if you log back in during this time. Facebook says it may take up to 90 days for all the data associated with your account to be wiped, but you can't change your mind after the first few days are up.