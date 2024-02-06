When Anthony Kobak walked into On Cue Performing Arts Studio, the 17-year-old stood out from the other students. It was his first time attending a dance class, and his classmates were all at least five years younger than he.

The young dancers had gathered for their weekly Fingerprint Junior class -- a class of b-boy and b-girl dancers, also known as breakdancers.

While the age difference between Anthony and his fellow dancers may have discouraged some teenagers, Anthony found common ground with them using the ground beneath him.

As he balanced on his palms with his chest to the ceiling, Anthony's legs whipped through the air, while the rest of his body spun inches from the floor. Anthony had just performed a flare, a b-boy power move.

When Anthony's body came to a stop, his new dance crew was already trying to imitate the move.

Dance instructor and Fingerprint founder Michael Curry coaches Everett Motley, 9, through a breakdancing exercise Sept. 27 at On Cue Performing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Moments like these, of collaboration and creativity, led On Cue dance instructor Micheal Curry to create the Fingerprint Junior class.

Curry went into his freshman year at Southeast Missouri State University in 2013 with plans for fancy footwork on the football field until his left side went numb during a summer workout. Soon after, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Unable to return to football, Curry began to re-evaluate his future.

"I went into a deep depression, and dance was like my outlet out of depression," Curry said. "It helped me gain more confidence about myself and about life."

As his passion for the art form grew, Curry changed his major to dance and networked with other dancers to form his first Fingerprint group with members of the campus dance community.