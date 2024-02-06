Breakfast recipes for out-of-town guests

When I started to put this column together, I was thinking about breakfast foods for overnight guests that might be visiting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

So much of the Thanksgiving holiday focuses on the big feast of the day, so I thought a few treats might be in order for breakfast. But, then I came across an interesting turkey brine recipe that I just had to share with you. Later I came across a cranberry gooey butter cake recipe that I plan to make and again, I wanted to pass along to you.

Although I intended for this to be all breakfast foods, I have also included a few bonus recipes that you may choose to add to your Thanksgiving menu.

Pumpkin French Toast

Bread slices are soaked in a simple pumpkin and spice egg mixture then cooked on a griddle until perfectly golden brown.

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

4 eggs

2 tablespoons packed light-brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

9 slices Texas toast (or other white bread such as Challah or French bread)

Butter, for griddle

Preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees (a non-stick skillet set over medium heat also works fine). In a mixing bowl whisk together milk, pumpkin puree, eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger until well combined. Pour into a shallow dish.

Butter griddle and dip bread into egg mixture (allowing a few seconds for it to absorb mixture. I also squeeze gently to soak the mixture to center), then rotate and coat opposite side. Transfer to griddle and cook until golden brown on bottom, then lift, butter griddle once more and flip French toast to opposite side and cook until golden brown. Serve warm with butter and maple syrup.

Overnight Breakfast Casserole

For the casserole:

1 pound ground breakfast sausage

4 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

12 eggs

1 large onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 to 1/2 cup green onion, chopped

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

For the gravy:

2 cups milk

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 to 2 tablespoons butter or oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the sausage, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. When meat has begun to brown, add onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper to the skillet and cook until vegetables have softened and meat is cooked through, six to seven minutes. Stir in green onion and remove meat and vegetables from skillet and set aside to cool. (Do not drain skillet.)

While meat and vegetables cool, make the gravy:

Add butter or oil to undrained skillet. Once melted, whisk in flour and allow to cook for two minutes.

Gradually whisk milk in and cook until gravy thickens. Simmer two to three more minutes and season with salt and pepper. Cover and set aside (or put in a container to chill overnight).

In the prepared baking dish, crack eggs evenly across the bottom of the dish, keeping yolks intact. Poke a hole in each yolk with the toothpick and pour cream over the top of the eggs. Top with 1/2 of the cheese.

Spoon sausage mixture over the eggs and cream in the baking dish and then top with remaining cheese. Cover dish with foil and chill overnight.

Bake covered in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 30 minutes more. Serve with country gravy, and enjoy.

To reheat gravy: Put gravy into a microwave-safe container. Add a little bit of milk to loosen the gravy and heat in 45 second intervals, stirring in between, until gravy is hot. You can also heat over medium heat on the stovetop, thinned with a little bit of milk.

Pumpkin Spice Monkey Bread

2 (16 ounce) cans prepared biscuit dough

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice blend

1 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

1 cup brown sugar

4 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup butter

For the Glaze:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 teaspoons milk

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a Bundt pan. Set aside

In a small saucepan, add butter, pumpkin, brown sugar, cream cheese, and vanilla. Cook on medium-low heat until all ingredients are blended and smooth.

Mix white sugar and pumpkin spice blend in a large plastic zip top bag. Cut biscuits into fourths. Add dough pieces to bag and shake to coat. Place half of the dough pieces in the bottom of the Bundt pan. Pour over half pumpkin mixture. Layer remaining dough. Pour over the rest of the pumpkin mixture. Place in oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until the dough is done.

Remove from oven and let cool in pan for five minutes. Turn out onto a plate and continue to cool for 10 minutes.

Glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and milk until smooth. Pour over monkey bread.

Baked French Toast

1/2 cup melted butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 loaf Texas sliced white bread

4 eggs

1 1/2 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Grease a 9 x 13 pan. Combine melted butter and 1 cup brown sugar in a small bowl and then spread into the bottom of your prepared 9Ã—13 pan.

Beat together eggs, milk, and vanilla. Set aside. Mix together 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 2 teaspoons cinnamon in another bowl and set aside.

Put one layer of bread on top of butter and brown sugar mixture. Make sure the whole bottom of the pan is covered. Then pour half of your egg mixture on top of bread layer and sprinkle with half of the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Add another layer of bread. Pour the rest of the egg mixture on top and sprinkle with the rest of the cinnamon and brown sugar mixture. Cover tightly and chill in refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake French toast covered for 30 minutes and then uncovered for 10-15 more minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar just before serving if desired.

French Toast Bake with Eggnog and Cranberry Pecan Topping

An easy make-ahead French toast casserole with all of the flavors of the holiday season.

1 loaf French or Italian bread (16-20 ounces)

8 large eggs

2 cups eggnog

1 cup half and half

Dash of salt

Praline Topping:

1 can whole berry cranberry sauce (14-15 ounces)

1 cup light brown sugar

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

1 heaping tablespoon orange zest

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

A handful of fresh cranberries

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.