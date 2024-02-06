Are you in a breakfast food rut and need a change? Maybe you have children in school and need to meal prep on the weekend for the week ahead breakfast meals.

Whatever your situation, many say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So why not embrace that idea with a few new recipes?

I pulled together a few breakfast menu ideas for you and I hope they add some variety to your early morning routine. Enjoy!

Pimento Cheese Biscuits

There are so many ways to serve these biscuits: Simply add a spread of butter. Top with even more pimento cheese. Fill with baked ham, sausage patties or BLT ingredients (bacon, lettuce, and tomato). Serve them as a side alongside a main dish like pulled pork or fried chicken.

With only four ingredients and pimento cheese baked into the biscuit dough, these Southern pimento cheese biscuits are fluffy, tender, and so flavorful.

2 1/2 cups baking mix

1 cup Southern Style Pimento Cheese

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Place all ingredients in a medium bowl. Using a spoon, stir together until fully blended.

Turn dough out onto a floured surface and sprinkle with more flour. Knead a few times before patting it out to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a biscuit cutter and place on a greased baking sheet with sides touching.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Allow them to cool slightly before removing them from the pan.

Source: www.southernplate.com/pimento-cheese-biscuits/?fbclid=IwAR3PMjU22TCH5bRqDylRfIWmlhCqhSHiBuSjbxAIzQ5Gon9jZS4x2Trzu2c

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

Streusel:

1 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa

Cake:

3/4 cup butter, room temp

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 large eggs

3/4 cup sour cream

1 1/4 cup milk

3 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with nonstick spray. Set aside

Whisk together the sugar, salt, flour and cinnamon. Stir in melted butter, combine and set aside.

Combine the brown sugar, cinnamon and cocoa powder. Set aside

In a large mixing bowl, best together the butter, salt, sugars, baking powder and vanilla until well combined and smooth. Add eggs one at a time, beating 30 seconds with each addition. In a separate bowl, whisk the sour cream and milk till combined. Add the flour mixture alternating with milk and sour cream mixture. Mix till combined.

Add 3 cups of batter to the prepared pan. Spread evenly. Sprinkle the filling mixture evenly over the top. Add the remaining batter and use a butter knife to gently swirl the batter. Sprinkle the topping mixture over the top, evenly. Bake for 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool for 20 minutes before cutting. Makes 24 servings.

Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier/posts/pfbid0wWyJLgCwF2nfQWBB8k3XSYdTFTsqB3yPDgGs5PUuPEdmBBtjWchtAAQtikZbiF7Ml

Grands Ham Biscuit Sliders

A great way to use leftover ham, Grands Ham Biscuit Sliders are unbelievably fantastic! They're loaded with ham, cheese, and sauces.

8-count can Grands biscuits

8 slices ham

16 slices cheese

1/4 cup honey mustard

1/4 cup honey

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-inch pan with cooking spray.

Separate each biscuit into two layers. Spread each layer with honey mustard and top with cheese. Drizzle with honey.

Place half of the biscuits on the prepared pan and top with ham. Then, top the ham with the other half of the biscuits, cheese side down. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown on top and the biscuits are cooked through so that the ham and cheese are hot in the center. Serve hot or room temperature.

Source: https://www.callmepmc.com/grands-ham-biscuit-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR3FVV8cugWVD20aGaINaVWSr0cvyCi8XWfjQbFP-EH9UQoNg7oBN04C0YY

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Pancake Sandwiches

Sausage, egg and cheese pancake sandwiches are a quick and hearty breakfast sandwich. This easy meal features all the classic morning flavors in one portable package.

8 frozen pancakes cooked according to the package directions

12 breakfast sausage links

8 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

8 slices American cheese

Butter for serving

Maple syrup for serving

Whisk the eggs together until smooth. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a medium skillet over medium low heat.

Once melted pour in the eggs and cook (stirring occasionally) until they're loosely scrambled and cooked through. Season them with salt and pepper, to taste, and set aside.

To make a sandwich, add a slice of American cheese to a pancake. Top the cheese slice with 1/4 of the eggs. Top with 3 cooked sausage links, followed by another slice of cheese. Finish the sandwich off by topping it with another pancake.

Repeat until the remaining three sandwiches have been assembled.

Serve warm, topped with a small pat of butter and a drizzle of syrup.

Source: 4sonrus.com/sausage-egg-cheese-pancake-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR0p9gdiNQqsI0IkB1RGEEslguFulZ8Xcx3uGSkSZuIxzJGEj98te_1YXBA

Lemon Cream Cheese Pastry Ring

This Lemon Cream Cheese Danish is absolutely delicious, creamy and lip-smacking delicious. It has a sweet cream cheese mixture and a lemon filling that tastes amazing, all stuffed into a flaky pastry crescent ring and then finished off with a glaze drizzle. So good!

2 containers Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

For The Lemon Filling:

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/4 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed

3 tablespoons lemon zest

6 tablespoons butter, cubed

For The Cream Cheese Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

For The Glaze Drizzle:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

For The Lemon Filling: In a small pan over low heat, whisk together eggs, sugar, lemon peel and juice until combined well.

Add butter to pan and continue stirring constantly. Mixture will thicken and will be done when then lemon glaze mixture sticks to the back of a metal spoon.

Remove from pan, put into a small bowl. Let cool for 15 minutes then place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

For The Cream Cheese Filling: In a medium mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add sugar, egg yolk, vanilla, lemon juice and beat for an additional 2 minutes.

Making The Pastry Ring: Unroll crescent rolls and separate into precut triangles.

Place triangles on an ungreased baking sheet so that the wider end of the crescent is in the center forming the circle with about a 5-inch opening in the center and the smaller tip of the crescent is on the outside.

When forming the circle, the wider ends of the crescents will overlap each other. Spread cream cheese mixture over the wide part of the crescents. Spoon lemon filling on top of cream cheese mixture.