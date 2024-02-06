Are you in a breakfast food rut and need a change? Maybe you have children in school and need to meal prep on the weekend for the week ahead breakfast meals.
Whatever your situation, many say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So why not embrace that idea with a few new recipes?
I pulled together a few breakfast menu ideas for you and I hope they add some variety to your early morning routine. Enjoy!
There are so many ways to serve these biscuits: Simply add a spread of butter. Top with even more pimento cheese. Fill with baked ham, sausage patties or BLT ingredients (bacon, lettuce, and tomato). Serve them as a side alongside a main dish like pulled pork or fried chicken.
With only four ingredients and pimento cheese baked into the biscuit dough, these Southern pimento cheese biscuits are fluffy, tender, and so flavorful.
Place all ingredients in a medium bowl. Using a spoon, stir together until fully blended.
Turn dough out onto a floured surface and sprinkle with more flour. Knead a few times before patting it out to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a biscuit cutter and place on a greased baking sheet with sides touching.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Allow them to cool slightly before removing them from the pan.
Source: www.southernplate.com/pimento-cheese-biscuits/?fbclid=IwAR3PMjU22TCH5bRqDylRfIWmlhCqhSHiBuSjbxAIzQ5Gon9jZS4x2Trzu2c
Streusel:
Filling:
Cake:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with nonstick spray. Set aside
Whisk together the sugar, salt, flour and cinnamon. Stir in melted butter, combine and set aside.
Combine the brown sugar, cinnamon and cocoa powder. Set aside
In a large mixing bowl, best together the butter, salt, sugars, baking powder and vanilla until well combined and smooth. Add eggs one at a time, beating 30 seconds with each addition. In a separate bowl, whisk the sour cream and milk till combined. Add the flour mixture alternating with milk and sour cream mixture. Mix till combined.
Add 3 cups of batter to the prepared pan. Spread evenly. Sprinkle the filling mixture evenly over the top. Add the remaining batter and use a butter knife to gently swirl the batter. Sprinkle the topping mixture over the top, evenly. Bake for 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool for 20 minutes before cutting. Makes 24 servings.
Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier/posts/pfbid0wWyJLgCwF2nfQWBB8k3XSYdTFTsqB3yPDgGs5PUuPEdmBBtjWchtAAQtikZbiF7Ml
A great way to use leftover ham, Grands Ham Biscuit Sliders are unbelievably fantastic! They're loaded with ham, cheese, and sauces.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-inch pan with cooking spray.
Separate each biscuit into two layers. Spread each layer with honey mustard and top with cheese. Drizzle with honey.
Place half of the biscuits on the prepared pan and top with ham. Then, top the ham with the other half of the biscuits, cheese side down. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown on top and the biscuits are cooked through so that the ham and cheese are hot in the center. Serve hot or room temperature.
Source: https://www.callmepmc.com/grands-ham-biscuit-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR3FVV8cugWVD20aGaINaVWSr0cvyCi8XWfjQbFP-EH9UQoNg7oBN04C0YY
Sausage, egg and cheese pancake sandwiches are a quick and hearty breakfast sandwich. This easy meal features all the classic morning flavors in one portable package.
Whisk the eggs together until smooth. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a medium skillet over medium low heat.
Once melted pour in the eggs and cook (stirring occasionally) until they're loosely scrambled and cooked through. Season them with salt and pepper, to taste, and set aside.
To make a sandwich, add a slice of American cheese to a pancake. Top the cheese slice with 1/4 of the eggs. Top with 3 cooked sausage links, followed by another slice of cheese. Finish the sandwich off by topping it with another pancake.
Repeat until the remaining three sandwiches have been assembled.
Serve warm, topped with a small pat of butter and a drizzle of syrup.
Source: 4sonrus.com/sausage-egg-cheese-pancake-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR0p9gdiNQqsI0IkB1RGEEslguFulZ8Xcx3uGSkSZuIxzJGEj98te_1YXBA
This Lemon Cream Cheese Danish is absolutely delicious, creamy and lip-smacking delicious. It has a sweet cream cheese mixture and a lemon filling that tastes amazing, all stuffed into a flaky pastry crescent ring and then finished off with a glaze drizzle. So good!
For The Lemon Filling:
For The Cream Cheese Filling:
For The Glaze Drizzle:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
For The Lemon Filling: In a small pan over low heat, whisk together eggs, sugar, lemon peel and juice until combined well.
Add butter to pan and continue stirring constantly. Mixture will thicken and will be done when then lemon glaze mixture sticks to the back of a metal spoon.
Remove from pan, put into a small bowl. Let cool for 15 minutes then place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
For The Cream Cheese Filling: In a medium mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add sugar, egg yolk, vanilla, lemon juice and beat for an additional 2 minutes.
Making The Pastry Ring: Unroll crescent rolls and separate into precut triangles.
Place triangles on an ungreased baking sheet so that the wider end of the crescent is in the center forming the circle with about a 5-inch opening in the center and the smaller tip of the crescent is on the outside.
When forming the circle, the wider ends of the crescents will overlap each other. Spread cream cheese mixture over the wide part of the crescents. Spoon lemon filling on top of cream cheese mixture.
Fold the small tip of the crescent over and tuck under the wider part to secure forming the ring.
Bake for approximately 22-24 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool while making the glaze.
Making The Glaze Drizzle: Using a one cup measuring cup, pour powdered sugar and milk together and stir until combined (might need more milk/sugar as desired).
Once cooled, drizzle glaze over pastry ring and cut into desired portions.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/lemon-cream-cheese-pastry/?fbclid=IwAR3kxtz657-Qx5bDT4MMZkmXMbu79lNHTmeIuCz8RrfnISDUh-P1gRNiZg#recipe
Boy Scout Campout Bacon Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwich is a big, bad breakfast sandwich with all your favorite breakfast foods in one convenient, hand-held package!
Cook bacon, reserve grease if you plan to cook toast, eggs and hashbrowns in it.
On medium high heat, form hashbrowns into the size of your bread. Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until browned and cook through. Remove from pan and drain on paper towel.
Toast bread on both sides until golden brown. Cook egg to your liking.
Build your sandwich. Layer hashbrowns, bacon, and egg on toast and top with another slice of bread.
Add any additional toppings you prefer. Serve immediately.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/boy-scout-campout-bacon-hash-brown-breakfast-sandwich/
Tender and moist, this Blueberry Buckle Breakfast Cake recipe is the perfect start to your day. Packed with fresh berries and topped with a thick cinnamon streusel, you'll love a slice for breakfast or dessert!
For the cake
For the streusel topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9-inch square baking dish with baking spray. Set aside.
For the cake, in a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Add in butter and mix with paddle attachment until blended.
Add in eggs, milk, vanilla, and lemon zest. Blend until combined. Batter will be very thick.
Fold in blueberries. Spoon into baking dish.
For the streusel, combine butter, flour, sugars, and cinnamon. Mix until crumbly, using hands if necessary. Sprinkle over the top of the blueberry batter.
Bake for 55-60 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool completely.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/blueberry-buckle/?fbclid=IwAR3s-qyXHY30pzbaqhRDwOXHMnyo7Yi3_b4CnrYYbs_obldUdtfc3GgnII4
Overnight Sausage Egg Breakfast Casserole is a quick and easy breakfast casserole recipe. Put it together the night before, then bake it when you're ready. This recipe is user-friendly and makes an easy breakfast recipe for your family meal together.
Cook sausage, pepper and onion in a medium size pan until sausage is no longer pink, drain.
Spray a 7x11-inch casserole pan with non-stick spray.
Layer bread, sausage mixture, and cheese in the dish. Beat eggs, milk, salt, and mustard together. Pour egg mixture over bread. Sprinkle bacon bits over the top.
Cover and refrigerate six to eight hours.
Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes prior to cooking.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Notes: Pork or turkey sausage may be used. 5 cups any bread or rolls, cubed. Pepper and onions may be omitted.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/overnight-sausage-egg-breakfast-casserole/
These easy apple butter cinnamon rolls will quickly become a family favorite!
Apple Butter Filling:
Maple Cream Frosting:
Dough Instructions: Mix starter, warm water, salt, sugar, oil, and 3 cups flour in a large bowl. Pour out onto floured surface and work with it until you can pick it up and place in an oiled bowl. Turn the dough once so that it is oiled on both sides, cover and let rise overnight. (I cover it with a clean dishtowel).
The next morning, punch down the dough, take out and put on floured surface and roll out to about 1/2-inch-thick rectangle. Spread apple butter over the dough. Next sprinkle brown sugar and cinnamon over the apple butter. Roll the dough up into a long roll and cut into slices. Place in round cake/pie pan or cast-iron skillet (I cover them with a dish towel) and let rise until doubled in size.
Once rolls have doubled in size, bake on 350 for 30-40 minutes or until brown on top. Let cool for about 10 minutes and frost.
Frosting Instructions: Beat together cream cheese and powdered sugar. Add in syrup, vanilla and cream. Continue mixing until frosting is smooth and of spreading consistency.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/apple-butter-cinnamon-rolls/?fbclid=IwAR03Niru1uFliWb4gKgXf1aSOTTS_cNfwozqLr_vjdA5iy_K2FuGM-GCICM
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 glass baking dish.
Layer the bottom of the baking dish with half of the English muffins, half the Canadian bacon, and half the cheese. Layer again with the remaining muffins, bacon and cheese.
In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour egg and milk mixture evenly over the casserole.
Bake for 45 minutes. Serve drizzled with maple syrup.
Source: www.hoteatsandcoolreads.com/2013/04/egg-mcmuffin-breakfast-casserole-recipe.html?fbclid=IwAR0GwfHk5ia-U3YraE637J5AukheKYeA951nqogFgq73rWlA1Wgc0LmeOo
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
