Breakfast, brunch dishes for bustling holiday morning

By Susan McClanahan

When families gather together on Christmas morning to open gifts, it is so nice to have the casseroles baking in the oven. After gifts are opened, the breakfast or brunch casseroles are ready to be served.

I always have made a big breakfast for Christmas Eve, and our family enjoys a calm and relaxing meal together. Then the four of us sit down together and our children open and read all of our Christmas cards. As the cards come in the mail, it is hard to resist opening and reading them, but I love our time together as we read them together as a family and look at the pictures and talk about each family represented in each greeting card.

Today, I am sharing a few breakfast- or brunch-casserole ideas for you to use over the holiday season. This is only a start, as there are endless possibilities when it comes to breakfast casseroles.

I hope these recipes add much joy to your Christmas morning traditions.

Croissant and Salmon Breakfast Casserole

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

12 eggs

1/2 cup milk

6 croissants, split, tops set aside and bottoms torn into 1-inch pieces

2 green onions, thinly sliced

4 ounces smoked salmon, chopped

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir the onion and garlic until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. In a bowl, beat the eggs and milk until frothy and thoroughly blended.

Place the torn pieces of croissant bottom into a 9 x 13-inch nonstick baking dish in an even layer. Top the croissant pieces with the cooked onions and garlic in a layer, followed by layers of green onions, smoked salmon, Monterey Jack cheese, Swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese and dill. Pour the egg mixture evenly over the casserole, and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Arrange the tops of the croissants over the casserole, pressing them down into the egg mixture to moisten.

Bake the casserole in the preheated oven until the croissant tops are browned and the eggs are set, about 50 minutes. Serve hot.

Bacon and Mushroom Hash Brown Breakfast

This tasty breakfast casserole takes just 30 minutes to assemble, then chills overnight and is baked the next day.

1 pound bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped (3/4 cup)

1 package (8 ounces) sliced fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup milk

12 eggs

1 package (2 lb) frozen hash browns, thawed

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (8 oz)

In 12-inch skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Using slotted spoon, remove from pan to small bowl. Cover and refrigerate. Drain drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon in pan. Add onion, bell pepper and mushrooms; cook 4 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Stir in mustard, salt and pepper. In large bowl, beat milk and eggs with wire whisk.

Spray a 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Spread half of hash browns in baking dish. Spread onion mixture evenly on top. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese. Spread remaining hash browns over top. Pour egg mixture on top. Cover; refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Uncover; bake 50 to 60 minutes or until thermometer inserted in center reads 160 degrees. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese and the bacon. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or until knife inserted in center comes out clean, top is puffed and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes to set before serving.

Cranberry-Orange Nut Pancakes

2 cups biscuit baking mix

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon orange zest

Butter

In a large bowl, combine biscuit baking mix, milk, eggs and sugar. Stir in dried cranberries, pecans and orange zest; mix until well combined. Preheat a griddle or skillet over medium heat. Melt 1 tablespoon butter on griddle. Pour 1/4 cup batter per pancake onto hot griddle. Cook until pancakes begin to bubble and edges begin to set. Flip pancakes and cook 1 to 2 more minutes, or until golden, adding more butter as necessary.

Bacon and Cheese French Toast Bake

French toast doesn't have to be sweet! Savory flavors like cheese and bacon make a delicious pairing in this make-ahead French toast bake. This recipe calls for canned French bread that you bake. You could certainly use already baked bread from the bakery.

2 cans Pillsbury refrigerated crusty French loaf

8 eggs

2 cups cold milk

1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound thick-cut bacon, crisply cooked, drained

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (2 cups)

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish, if desired

Bake 2 cans Pillsbury refrigerated crusty French loaf as directed on can; cool. Lightly spray 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cut cooled bread into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place half of the slices in even layer in baking dish.

In medium bowl, beat 8 eggs and 2 cups cold milk with whisk until well blended. Beat in 1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle half of the shredded sharp cheddar cheese (1 cup) over first layer of bread; refrigerate remaining half of cheese. Reserve 2 slices from crisply cooked bacon; arrange remaining cooked bacon slices over cheese in dish. Ladle half of egg mixture over bacon. Top with remaining half of bread slices in even layer. Ladle remaining egg mixture over top, making sure to soak each slice of bread. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.

When ready to bake, remove baking dish from refrigerator; let stand on counter while heating oven to 350 degrees. Bake uncovered 40 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle with remaining cheese (1 cup); crumble and sprinkle 2 slices cooked bacon over top. Return to oven; bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro.

Easy Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

3/4 pound uncooked sausage

Optional: 1 teaspoon dried rosemary to give the sausage more flavor

2 bell peppers, diced (any color; about 2 cups)

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup fresh spinach

1/2 medium yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

salt and fresh ground black pepper

4 slices day-old bread (whole wheat, white, sourdough, etc)

10 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup shredded cheese

Set a large skillet over medium heat and coat it with nonstick spray or a drizzle of olive oil. Place sausage in the skillet and begin to break it up with a spatula or fork. Stir in the rosemary and brown the sausage, about 6-7 minutes.

Meanwhile, set a second skillet over medium heat and coat it with nonstick spray or a drizzle of olive oil. (If you have a skillet large enough to fit both the sausage and veggies, you can just add the veggies to the sausage that is browning.) Add the peppers, mushrooms, spinach, onion, garlic and a sprinkle each of salt and pepper. Begin stirring and cooking the veggies down until tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Set sausage and veggies aside.

Generously grease a 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Break the bread into pieces and place in the pan in an even layer.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and 1/4 cup shredded cheese. Pour half of this egg mixture over the bread. Top with the sausage and vegetables, then with the remaining egg mixture and remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper on top.

Cover casserole with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight, or up to one day. Allow it to come to room temperature before baking.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Bake the casserole, uncovered, until the top is golden, edges are crisp, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 40 to 45 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then slice and serve. Serve as is, or with hot sauce. Leftovers keep well in the refrigerator for up to five days. Reheat in the microwave to your liking.

Make-ahead tip and freezing instructions: Obviously this is a make-ahead recipe. However, you can brown the sausage and cook down the veggies up to two days in advance; simply put the two in a storage container in the refrigerator until ready to use in the recipe. Also, you can freeze this breakfast casserole. Prepare, then cover the casserole with plastic wrap, then a layer of aluminum foil. Freeze for up to three months. Allow to thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Bring to room temperature, then bake as directed.

Notes: The onion, garlic, salt, pepper and cheese are key to great flavor! Don't leave them out. Instead of sausage, try browning ground turkey, ground beef, ground chicken, shredded chicken or ham instead. Vegetarians: You can leave out the meat. Just an extra cup (or so) of veggies in its place. Also, you can use shredded pepper jack cheese or mozzarella, smoked gouda, Swiss, or cheddar.

Overnight Country Sausage and Hash Brown Casserole

Everything you love about an all-American breakfast; eggs, hash browns and sausage, get packed into an amazing, cheesy casserole the whole family will enjoy on Cristmas morning.

1 package (16 ounces) bulk hot pork sausage

10 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1 bag (20 ounces) refrigerated O'Brien hash browns (about 4 1/2 cups)

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (6 ounces)

Spray 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. In 8-inch skillet, cook sausage over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. In large bowl, beat eggs, milk, Dijon mustard and pepper with whisk until mixed well. Stir in hash browns, 1 cup of the cheese and the cooked sausage. Pour mixture in baking dish; cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours but no longer than 12 hours.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Remove dish from refrigerator, uncover and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until center is just set. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

Overnight Gingerbread French Toast Breakfast Bake

This make-ahead French toast is so easy and perfect for brunches, holidays, special events, or just because. Arrange the bread in the pan, make the easy whisk-together liquid, pour it over, and refrigerate until you're ready to bake. This recipe can be assembled up to 24 hours in advance before baking. Because bread dryness levels vary, baking times will vary based on how much or little of the liquid your bread soaks up. The French toast is firm and chewy on the outside, with a soft, tender, squishy interior. It stays softer overall than pan-fried French toast. The warming spices provide so much rich, wintery, cozy flavors, and in conjunction with the dark molasses, it's some seriously flavorful French toast.