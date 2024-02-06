Bread and wine

Evidently, the wealthier members of the church were arriving early for the practice of the Lord's Supper and were consuming most of the food before the poorer folks could get off work. Paul reminds them the practice of Communion should be about unifying the congregation. In fact, Paul writes to them that if they do not allow Communion to bring them together, then they are taking it in an "unworthy" manner (see 1 Corinthians 11:17-34). When I was a kid growing up in a Southern Baptist church, taking the Lord's Supper in an "unworthy" manner meant that I had to completely grasp what I was doing before I ate my bit of bread and drank my plastic shot glass of grape juice. However, that's not what Paul is speaking about in 1 Corinthians 11; instead, he is encouraging the Corinthian Christians to not forget one another when they take the bread and cup. When we neglect community in our spiritual practices, we perform them in an unworthy manner.

Sometimes I will have parents of young children in my congregation who come to me and ask, "Should I let my children take Communion? I mean, they don't really understand it." My response is always: "Do you? Do you understand it? Because I don't totally comprehend it." Perhaps that is why our Orthodox sisters and brothers refer to the Eucharist as a holy mystery. To take the bread and the cup is not about completely understanding what it means; it is about allowing God's grace to wash over us.

Different churches practice the Lord's Supper in different ways. Some see it as a sacrament; others as an ordinance. What matters most is that we take Communion in a way that reminds us of the immense depth of Jesus' love for all of humanity.