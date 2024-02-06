All sections
FeaturesJuly 20, 2017

Brea Sloan -- Woodland High School valedictorian

Parents: Catina Ross and John Sloan Hometown: Marble Hill, Missouri Post-graduation plans: I'm attending Southeast Missouri State University to study music performance; I play the trumpet. High-school activities: High-school band, jazz band, Beta Club, FCCLA, track and field...

Southeast Missourian
Brea Sloan, 2017 Woodland High School valedictorian, plans to study music performance at Southeast Missouri State University.
Brea Sloan, 2017 Woodland High School valedictorian, plans to study music performance at Southeast Missouri State University.

Parents: Catina Ross and John Sloan

Hometown: Marble Hill, Missouri

Post-graduation plans: I'm attending Southeast Missouri State University to study music performance; I play the trumpet.

High-school activities: High-school band, jazz band, Beta Club, FCCLA, track and field.

Favorite high-school experience: Graduation day, of course.

Wysiwyg image

Who is your role model: My main role model is probably my high-school band teacher, Krystle Boyd, because she is so dedicated to everything that she does. She always makes sure to do things right, and I really admire that.

Advice to underclassmen: If you're stressed about something, don't just freak out about it. Find healthy ways to fix it. If you made a bad grade on a test, talk to the teacher about ways you can raise your grade. If you're fighting with your best friend, talk it out. You'll find that stressing about the little things was not worth it once graduation day rolls around. I promise.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: It definitely happened.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

