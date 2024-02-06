Brea Sloan -- Woodland High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: Graduation day, of course.

Who is your role model: My main role model is probably my high-school band teacher, Krystle Boyd, because she is so dedicated to everything that she does. She always makes sure to do things right, and I really admire that.

Advice to underclassmen: If you're stressed about something, don't just freak out about it. Find healthy ways to fix it. If you made a bad grade on a test, talk to the teacher about ways you can raise your grade. If you're fighting with your best friend, talk it out. You'll find that stressing about the little things was not worth it once graduation day rolls around. I promise.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: It definitely happened.