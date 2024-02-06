All sections
FeaturesJuly 7, 2018

Box turtle in the road

Aaron Horrell
By Aaron Horrell

The box turtle is a slow-moving creature. It spends more time crossing a road than any other animal its size. That means the box turtle is in greater danger of being run over than most others.

Box turtles tend to be more active during summer and especially ahead of rain. Many people consider seeing a turtle on the road to be a sign of pending rain.

If you decide to rescue a box turtle in the road, pay attention to your own safety first. Pull your vehicle off the road if possible. Be sure no vehicle is approaching from either direction. Go quickly to the turtle, pick it up and take to the side of the road in which it is headed. Release it a few feet from the road where it can safely go on its way.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

