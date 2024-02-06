Box turtle, box turtle, please come out

By Aaron Horrell

Brumation is a state of inactivity experienced by the native three-toed box turtle in much of the U.S. Brumation is very similar to hibernation. Cold winters in southeast Missouri cause our box turtle to brumate as long as five months each year.

When daytime high temperatures are no more than about 45 degrees, this land turtle will dig a hole about 6 to 8 inches deep. Usually its hole will be in loose dirt along a log, rock or other secure place for safety and security from the cold windy environment above ground.