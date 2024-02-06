The beet-based soup borscht, along with gumbo, gazpacho and goulash, is easily one of the great soups of the world. Moreover, Tom Birchard, owner of Veselka, a Ukrainian restaurant in New York (where they go through 5,000 gallons of the stuff every year) contends that there are as many versions of it as there are Eastern European grandmas.

No doubt each of those babas thinks she has the best recipe, but lately a question has been raised about who has the most authentic. That's because Russia, not content merely to lay waste to a peaceful neighboring country, kill innocent civilians living there, destroy a myriad of its cultural heritage sites (last count over 150) and threaten the stability of the entire world, wants to engage in a food fight as well.

Recently Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed on its official Twitter account that borscht is one of Russia's most famous dishes. It is famous, but probably not a soul in Ukraine would agree that it is of Russian origin.

There's no question that Russians love borscht. Described by one foreign correspondent as "the common denominator of the Soviet kitchen," the soup was even sent to outer space with Russian cosmonauts lest they felt deprived while circling the earth. Back during the Soviet era, Leonid Brezhnev, whose 18-year term as Soviet leader was second only to Stalin's, was so fond of the soup that his wife continued to prepare it for him even after the couple moved into the Kremlin.

But the widespread popularity of borscht in Russia does not make it an inherently Russian dish any more than the popularity of pizza in this country makes that Italian staple American. Thus, Ukraine was quick to appeal to UNESCO to set the record straight, petitioning the organization to declare borscht an intangible part of Ukraine's cultural heritage, which it did last month.

Beets, now the principal ingredient in classic borscht, are what give the iconic dish, one of the world's great soups, its characteristic purple-ish red hue. Submitted by Tom Harte

The UN agency was right to side with Ukraine. Even some Russian historians say Ukraine is where borscht originated, and no less an authoritative source than the classic Soviet cookbook commissioned by Stalin identifies the national origin of borscht not as Russian but Ukrainian. Culinary scholars date the invention of borscht as far back as the 14th century, and they seem to agree that its origins are clearly in the country we know today as Ukraine.