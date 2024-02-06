Wasson: Born again

When I was a child, I would hear the expression, "Born again Christian". It meant someone who was serious about his or her faith. This was a person who was deeply committed to Jesus and someone who would actively try to get others to believe as well. Today, we may prefer the term, "Evangelical Christians".

As a 12-year-old, I thought the term Born Again was intriguing. When I encountered the gospel of John, Chapter 3, I grew in my understanding of the term. We read about a Pharisee named Nicodemus who visited Jesus one night to find out more about his ministry.

Theologians speculate about the reason why Nicodemus visited Jesus at night. Perhaps he did not want the other pharisees to know that he was inquiring about Jesus, or possibly considering becoming a disciple (student) of Jesus. He was able to approach Jesus in secret under the cover of darkness. Or, he could have met Jesus at night so that he would not be surrounded by crowds who may have competed for Jesus' attention.

Nicodemus gives Jesus a compliment and states that no one could do the miracles that Jesus was doing unless God was with him. Jesus, who knows us better than we know ourselves, gets right to the point. He tells Nicodemus that unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God (John 3:3). His reaction to Jesus' statement reflects his confusion.

How can someone be, "Born again?" What does that even mean? Is it physical rebirth? Jesus explains that it is a spiritual transformation in a person's life and must happen for a person to be able to go to heaven when he or she dies.

I had always thought that becoming a Christian was a good thing that one may decide to do later in life. However, this passage of Scripture showed me the urgency of this commitment. Without this life transformation, we have no hope that we will go to heaven when we die -- "You must be born again."

Jesus uses an illustration from the Old Testament to explain to Nicodemus how he must be lifted up on the cross as a substitutionary sacrifice, and whoever looks to him for salvation will be saved from eternal condemnation.