For 13-year-old Trell Amoss, opening night of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was a homecoming of sorts. After traveling around the country with the rodeo, which his family helped put on, the Malden native said it was nice to be at a rodeo in Missouri for a change. Sitting on an empty chute platform with fellow 13-year-old Cade Smith, the pair seemed happy to bask in the evening air and watch as the dozen or so cowboys and organizers prepared for the show.

Their proximity to the show's stars, Smith said, was tough to beat, especially considering he and Amoss both harbored rodeo ambitions of their own.

"You get to just hang out with 'em. That guy over there is Tim O'Connell," Smith said, pointing to a lanky cowboy stretching a roll of tape around his bicep. "He's a three-time world champ in bareback and he's one of my best friends."

"Six thirty-five," a voice called over the public-address system. Twenty-five minutes and counting until the action started in the arena.

"I mean, these are guys I have looked up to since I started riding bulls myself," Smith said.

Kash Wilson rides a bronco during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Wednesday in Sikeston.

Like many of the people milling around behind the chutes, rodeo is a family affair for Smith and Amoss.

Amoss explained that he'd been hanging around the rodeo scene ever since he could remember, watching his dad compete.

"You get to see people like Fred Whitfield," he said. "He was an eight-time [PRCA] world champion calf-roper and my dad did rodeo with him."

"You met Fred?" Smith said, obviously impressed. "Lucky."

By the time the announcer called the time again, the cowboys were taped up and limber; some squatted in silent meditation while others rocked their saddles in the dust, testing their stirrups one last time.

Travis Smith, of Thayer, Missouri, uses a knife to rough up the rosin on a strap while preparing to ride a bronco during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Sikeston. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

One was bullrider Travis Smith, who was, like Amoss, a Missouri native. And like the 13-year-old Smith, Travis said he too got an early start riding bulls at only 8 years old.

Travis's brother got into it first, he explained, but it only took a few weeks of watching before he climbed on a bull of his own.

The memory of that first ride, he admits, is fuzzy.