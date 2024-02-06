Books I read and remember

I have always liked to read even back in grade school. I liked to read books, magazines and comics. One place I always loved to visit was a library. Way back in the 1950s, Arthur, Nebraska, had a library on the upper floor of an old building south of the Arthur gym. Wasn’t very big but it had a lot of books. Then the county built a county office building that included a fairly large library. Always fun looking at the books. It took a while to learn how to use the card index system to look up books. Now it’s all on the computer.

One set of books I loved to read were by Zane Grey. Loved some of the old classics — “Nevada” or “Riders of the Purple Sage”. Another set of books was the James Bond 007 books by Ian Fleming. Loved to read them and dream about being James Bond. He was kind of a hero of mine but nothing like the featured cowboy gunfighters in Zane Grey’s books. Later I fell in love with the Sackett novels of Louis L'Amour. Down through the years, I’ve ended up with most of the L’Amour books and the Zane Grey books. Bought over 90 of the Zane Grey hardbacks at a garage sale in Wilmore, Kentucky, for $20. I was in the right place at the right time. Had most of the old 007 books but loaned them out and never got them back. Shucks!

Still love to read, but it’s a whole lot harder reading now than 20 or 40 years ago. Simply can’t see as good, and my eyes get tired. Just finished a book about Phebe Palmer, a woman known for her revival teachings and preaching back in the 1800s. It was enjoyable. Print was decent-sized, and I could read it without any problems.