'Booking' a vacation

I must intentionally limit my books. My temptation is to pack more books than I can read. For fans of e-books, this is not a concern. I, however, am a tactile reader. I like the feel of pages and the weight of the book in my hands. Also, vacations are full of activities, so time for reading is short. My reading then is between outings, late at night or early in the morning. Book selection must be limited.

In both my home study and church office, I have stacks of books waiting to be read. Vacation, though, is a time to vacate, to get away and recharge, even if going nowhere. I may pick up a book from those stacks that refreshes my soul, but not the one on creating an effective church polity. I need to recharge, not work somewhere else.

I like to read something about where I am traveling. One summer, when I was a child, my family took a vacation to Hannibal, Missouri. For weeks leading up to the trip, I devoured books written by and about Mark Twain. The experience in Hannibal was much richer because of those investments. Pick up something related to where you are going.

The Apostle Paul in the last letter he wrote asks Timothy to visit him soon, and when he does, he is to bring his cloak, the books and above all, the parchments. He longed to be warm and read.

In your downtime, pick up and read. Get immersed and lost in a refreshing book.