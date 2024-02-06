Dew soaks the shoes of hungry apple pickers, fresh off the wagon on a cool bright morning. They head for the rows of dwarf apple trees, variety after variety, and reach for fruit in various shades of pink and red.

A satisfying plink as the apple comes loose from the branch, followed by a thud as it joins others in the bag, all surrounded by laughter and shouts.

To Bonnie Knowlan, this is a welcome scene, and one she and her husband Jack are building on, year by year.

Just off Highway 34 in western Cape Girardeau County, Knowlan Family Farm's apple orchard has about 2,700 trees right now, and about 1,500 peach and nectarine trees.

Blueberries and pears were planted in 2014, Bonnie Knowlan says, blackberries in 2016, a pumpkin patch, vegetables and other produce, all on about 300 acres.

People are pulled by a tractor headed into the apple orchard at Knowlan Family Farm Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in Burfordville. Andrew J. Whitaker

The first blueberry season will be next year.

"We like to have about four years to get maximum fruit," Knowlan says.

There's a farm store, too, which has expanded this year, Knowlan says.

She's used high tunnels to cultivate produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, squash and melons, she says.

The fresh cider from second-best apples is back. It's made using a cider press in the store, a newer model that is more efficient.

Brittany Griffith, right, holds up Mallory Myers, 5, left, as she picks an apple at Knowlan Family Farm Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in Burfordville. Andrew J. Whitaker

"We can get about three gallons out of a bushel of No. 2 apples," Knowlan says.

"What I love about it is, every batch has a little different flavor because it's made using 27 different varieties of apples we grow," she added.

The pumpkin patch will be open throughout October, she says, and apple picking should go on throughout the autumn season.