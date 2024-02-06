The Cat Ranch Art Guild might sound like a feline rescue group run by artists, but in reality, it's an organization formed to help promote the work of local artists. The group was started in 2001 by Jeanie Eddleman in honor of her uncle, Tom Runnels.

Tom was an artist, sculptor and writer who lived on the Cat Ranch with his wife, Saundra, from 1970 until 2000, the year he passed away from brain cancer.

"He went to art school in Kansas City," Saundra Runnels says.

Saundra said the property, located at the end of County Road 300 just outside Marble Hill, Missouri, was already in her husband's family when they married in 1961, though at that time it encompassed more acreage.

No one knows exactly why the land came to be known as the Cat Ranch, though Eddleman says there was speculation about the name of the property that was in the Runnels' family for decades.

The entrance to the Cat Ranch is seen March 28, 2017 in Marble Hill, Missouri. Fred Lynch

"Dad told stories about cougars or mountain lions that moved through the land," Eddleman says. "That's true."

To help local artists by giving them a spot to showcase their wares, the Cat Ranch Art Guild began an annual event on the property.

For about 10 years, the event was held in the spring, but because of rainy weather during that time of year, the Art Guild rescheduled the event, and it became the Fall Art Show and Rendezvous, Eddleman says.

On the last full weekend in September each year, artists from around the area are offered the free use of booth space to sell their art.

During that weekend, the large sculptures, made by Eddleman's uncle, are joined by paintings, pottery and other artwork.

Paintings by Tom Runnels are on display March 28, 2017 at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri. Fred Lynch

The Cat Ranch Art Guild has grown considerably from the four founding members.