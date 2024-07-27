Bollinger County Caring Council receives financial investment

Scopus Solar is pleased to announce Bollinger County Caring Council as its Fall 2023 Community Giving recipient. Scopus Solar is dedicated to positively impacting the community and investing in initiatives that foster growth, learning, and cherished memories for future generations. This award represents Vesper Energy's commitment to supporting local initiatives that make a difference in the communities where projects are developed.
Investing in the Bollinger County community is a priority for the Scopus Solar team, according to Lindsey Workman, Vesper Energy Community Affairs Manager: "We are honored to support outstanding service-oriented organizations in the Bollinger County community and to show that our dedication to Bollinger County goes beyond simply providing renewable energy. The Scopus Solar project team invests in community-based organizations like the Bollinger County Caring Council to contribute to a stronger and more sustainable community for future generations."
The Bollinger County Caring Council is an organization dedicated to strengthening families, schools and communities, as well as promoting coordination and cooperation between social service providers, churches, the business community, and the educational system in order to empower families and individuals to become more self-reliant, responsible, and resourceful. Their commitment to promoting education, health, and social welfare aligns seamlessly with Scopus Solar's vision of creating a resilient community that thrives socially and economically.
Scopus Solar is a utility-scale solar project located in Bollinger County. The Scopus Solar project is being thoughtfully developed using input from the community and is designed to create long-term economic growth for the Bollinger County community. The project team is dedicated to working in partnership with the community's vision to deliver a successful project and maximize its benefits for all.
