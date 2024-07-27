All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 23, 2023

Bollinger County Caring Council receives financial investment

Scopus Solar is pleased to announce Bollinger County Caring Council as its Fall 2023 Community Giving recipient. Scopus Solar is dedicated to positively impacting the community and investing in initiatives that foster growth, learning, and cherished memories for future generations. This award represents Vesper Energy's commitment to supporting local initiatives that make a difference in the communities where projects are developed...

Submitted by Becca Garza

Scopus Solar is pleased to announce Bollinger County Caring Council as its Fall 2023 Community Giving recipient. Scopus Solar is dedicated to positively impacting the community and investing in initiatives that foster growth, learning, and cherished memories for future generations. This award represents Vesper Energy's commitment to supporting local initiatives that make a difference in the communities where projects are developed.

Investing in the Bollinger County community is a priority for the Scopus Solar team, according to Lindsey Workman, Vesper Energy Community Affairs Manager: "We are honored to support outstanding service-oriented organizations in the Bollinger County community and to show that our dedication to Bollinger County goes beyond simply providing renewable energy. The Scopus Solar project team invests in community-based organizations like the Bollinger County Caring Council to contribute to a stronger and more sustainable community for future generations."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Bollinger County Caring Council is an organization dedicated to strengthening families, schools and communities, as well as promoting coordination and cooperation between social service providers, churches, the business community, and the educational system in order to empower families and individuals to become more self-reliant, responsible, and resourceful. Their commitment to promoting education, health, and social welfare aligns seamlessly with Scopus Solar's vision of creating a resilient community that thrives socially and economically.

Scopus Solar is a utility-scale solar project located in Bollinger County. The Scopus Solar project is being thoughtfully developed using input from the community and is designed to create long-term economic growth for the Bollinger County community. The project team is dedicated to working in partnership with the community's vision to deliver a successful project and maximize its benefits for all.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy