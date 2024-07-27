Bollinger County Caring Council receives financial investment

Scopus Solar is pleased to announce Bollinger County Caring Council as its Fall 2023 Community Giving recipient. Scopus Solar is dedicated to positively impacting the community and investing in initiatives that foster growth, learning, and cherished memories for future generations. This award represents Vesper Energy's commitment to supporting local initiatives that make a difference in the communities where projects are developed.

Investing in the Bollinger County community is a priority for the Scopus Solar team, according to Lindsey Workman, Vesper Energy Community Affairs Manager: "We are honored to support outstanding service-oriented organizations in the Bollinger County community and to show that our dedication to Bollinger County goes beyond simply providing renewable energy. The Scopus Solar project team invests in community-based organizations like the Bollinger County Caring Council to contribute to a stronger and more sustainable community for future generations."