At 72, some folks might want to take it easy, sleep late and enjoy retirement. Not Bonnie Mills, who can be found most days at 5:30 a.m. at the cafe she owns in Patton, Missouri, Bonnie's Moo Cow Cafe. Even though the cafe doesn't start serving until 7 a.m., she opens the doors at 6 so people can stop by for coffee and conversation.

Mills says that's her favorite part of running the cafe, which she bought from her sister-in-law 23 years ago.

"I like to be around people," she says.

While her sister-in-law owned the place, Mills worked for her part time as a waitress, but for 30 years prior to that, she worked as a beautician. She was tired of the beauty shop business, and she enjoyed working at the cafe so much that she just decided to buy it, she says.

The friendly atmosphere was one of the things she liked best about it, and though her customers enjoy talking with her, it's the food that is really the draw.

"It's all home cooked," she says. "It's just a home-cooking cafe."

Mills started cooking when she married her husband, Ronnie, at age 17, and soon they will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary. She says she still enjoys cooking. She grew up in the country on a farm, and says country cooking is all she's ever known.

Bonnie's Moo Cow Cafe has a small-town charm and coupled with the fresh-cooked food, it's a popular spot for locals as well as people in neighboring towns. The restaurant is located at the intersection of Highways 51 and 72. Patton is about 32 miles from Cape Girardeau, but Mills says people come from 60 or 75 miles to enjoy a home-cooked meal.