'Bob's Burgers' come seasoned with comedy

On the DELISH.com recipe site I read about a cookbook that Rob Weeks of Cape Girardeau let me borrow to laugh, read and enjoy. In the cookbook review, it said FOX's animated series, "Bob's Burgers," is a show not only known for its genuinely great comedy, but also for its witty writing.

One of the best aspects of the show is the way the characters play with words, filling each episode with tons of humorous puns.

Each episode, a "Burger of the Day" is shown in the background on the restaurant's chalk board, oftentimes making some sort of pop-culture reference.

In the show's namesake cookbook, "The Bob's Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes For Joke Burgers," there are lots of recipes for all the amazing pun-ny burgers that appear in the background of every "Bob's Burgers" episode.

If you're not familiar with the show, it is about a family that runs a burger joint and the rowdy activity and mischievous pranks that ensue. Bob, Linda and their children -- Tina, Gene and Louise -- are one of television's absolute favorite families. Not only are the names of these burgers funny, they are seriously delicious.

Pickle My Funny Bone; Season 3, Episode 7: Tina-Rannasaurus Wrecks

Pickles are good. Fried pickles are even better. Which means that a burger with fried pickles is the greatest thing in the history of the world. This all-beef patty is topped with delicious dill chips coated in an herb and red pepper batter and served with a creamy mayo-ketchup-hot sauce combo.

Vegetable or canola oil for frying

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup cornmeal

1 egg

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning or Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 (16-ounce) jar kosher dill pickle chips

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Frank's Red Hot sauce, or to taste

1 teaspoon ketchup, or to taste

1 pound ground beef

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 hamburger buns

Green leaf lettuce

In a deep saucepan, heat about 1-inch of oil to 350 degrees. Mix the flour, cornmeal, seasoning, and red pepper flakes in a large bowl.

Drain the pickle chips and pat dry on paper towels. Crack the egg into a small bowl and beat it. This is your bonding agent. Dunk the pickles in the egg and then dredge them in the seasoned flour.

Fry the coated pickle chips in small batches until they turn golden brown. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon or spider. Check your oil temperature between batches.

In a bowl, mix together mayo, hot sauce, and ketchup, adjusting mixture to your taste.

Form the beef into 4 patties, season both sides with salt and pepper, and cook.

Build Your Burger: Bottom bun, lettuce, burger, fried pickles, prepared mayo, top bun.

Cheeses Is Born; Season Do The Brussel; Season 2, Episode 3: Synchronized Swimming

Brussels sprouts. As kids, we hid them in potted plants so we wouldn't have to eat them, and as adults, we love 'em. Life's funny, isn't it? This lightly seasoned bacon burger topped with sauteed sprouts and pistachios will have you "doin' the brussel" right at the table.

1/2 pound bacon

1/3 pound Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

1/4 cup shelled pistachios, roughly chopped

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 pound ground beef

4 hamburger buns

Green leaf lettuce

Sour cream

Cook your bacon on the stove in a large frying pan set over low heat. Cook the bacon until it's crispy, but not too crispy. Transfer your bacon to paper towels, and throw your Brussels sprouts into that delicious bacon fat; increase the heat to medium-high. You could cook garden tools in bacon fat and they would taste good. That's a fact! But don't eat the garden tools!

Once the sprouts start to brown a bit, add the pistachios. Stir for about a minute, then remove from heat and set aside.

Season the beef with the salt and pepper, form 4 patties, and cook your burgers in the same pan.

Build Your Burger: Bottom bun, burger, bacon, Brussels sprouts mixture, a dollop of sour cream, and your top bun. Dollop. Dollop. That's a great word, dollop.

5, Episode 6: Father Of The Bob

This burger sounds religious. It's not. Although wars have been fought over it and some people pray to it. It's an all-beef patty flavored with mustard and sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, and garlic. It's topped with melted baby Swiss and Jarlsberg (cheeses) and a drizzle of brown gravy.

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

Butter or olive oil

1 (10-ounce) package white button mushrooms, sliced

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 cup brown gravy (canned, homemade, or from a mix)

1/4 cup brown mustard

1 pound ground beef

4 slices baby Swiss cheese

4 slices Jarlsberg cheese

4 hamburger buns

Boston or green leaf lettuce

Saute the garlic in a little butter or oil over medium-high heat just until fragrant. Fragrance is like obscenity: You'll know it when you smell it. Turn the heat down to medium and add the mushrooms and a bit more butter or oil. Cook these slowly to soften them up and draw out their liquid.

Once your mushrooms are starting to brown, raise the heat to high till the liquid evaporates. Throw in your diced tomatoes and saute briefly. Set aside.

Heat your gravy--scratch, a can, or a mix--you'll want it hot.

Gently mix the mustard into the beef. Form 4 hamburger patties and season both sides with salt and pepper. Cook the burgers. Put a bit of your mushroom-garlic-tomato mixture on top and then add one slice each of the Swiss and the Jarlsberg.

Build Your Burger: Bottom bun, lettuce, cheesy-mushroomy burger, more mushrooms, gravy, top bun. Reserve any leftover gravy for dipping fries.

Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.