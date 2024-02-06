Blueberry season is in full swing

Blueberry season is here, and I hear there is an abundant crop this year.

I recall taking our children to the blueberry patch to pick fresh blueberries and Lexie would eat about as many as she would pick. I told the patch owner we needed to weigh her going in and coming out to pay for her snacking. Picking and snacking on them right in the patch in the warm sunshine is the best summer treat.

I am sharing a few recipes today that feature blueberries in one form or another, but mostly fresh, so we can use them while we have them available. Get out and get you some and start enjoying while they last.

Blueberry Vinaigrette

1 (6 ounce) container blueberries

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

Juice of one lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 shall shallot, minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 cup olive oil

Bring the blueberries and red wine vinegar to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Let cook for about 5 minutes. Let cool slightly, then pass through a fine mesh strainer, pressing on the berries to release all of the juices. Discard solids, then add the blueberry vinegar to a glass jar with a tight fitting lid. Let cool.

Once cool, add the remaining ingredients and shake until emulsified.

Homemade Blueberry Buckle with Crumb Topping

For the cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup oil

1 large egg

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup half and half (or milk)

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

For the crumble topping:

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

4 tablespoons salted butter, cut into small cubes

Preheat oven to 375 degrees . Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt with a fork until combined.

In the bowl of a stand mixer (or using a handheld electric mixer in a separate bowl) beat together oil, egg, sugar and vanilla extract. Alternately add the flour mixture and the half and half to the sugar/oil mixture (ending with the flour mixture.) Batter will be very thick. Finally, stir in the blueberries, by hand, just until combined.

Spread batter into prepared baking dish.

To make the crumble topping, combine the sugar, flour and cinnamon in a small bowl. Add in the cubed butter. Using a fork, a pastry cutter, or your fingers, cut the butter into the flour mixture until it reaches a crumbly state. Sprinkle crumble topping on top of cake batter.

Bake the cake for about 40 to 45 minutes (until top is golden brown) and an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Blubarb Pie (Blueberry-Rhubarb Pie)

1 homemade pie crust with top crust

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup instant tapioca

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 cups fresh rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 tablespoon butter, cut into small pieces

Make homemade crust by using your favorite recipe that allows for a top crust as well. Place and fit dough into pie plate.

Combine sugar, tapioca, salt, rhubarb and blueberries in a large bowl. Toss to combine.

Pour rhubarb mixture into pie crust. Cut up butter into small pieces and place all over the top.

Cover with top crust and decorate as desired. Sprinkle with a little sugar over the top. Cut a few small slits to allow steam to escape.

Cover pie with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.

Uncover and turn oven to 350 degrees and bake another 15 to 20 minutes until browned.

Allow to cool before slicing to serve.

Blueberry and Red Pepper Salsa

Fresh summer blueberries are paired with sweet red bell pepper in this gourmet salsa recipe. This salsa is delicious served with crisp tortilla chips.

3 cups fresh blueberries

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

2 jalapenos minced

1/2 red onion, minced

2 red bell peppers, diced small

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 lemon juiced

Pour blueberries out on a large cutting board. Give them a rough chop. You'll miss plenty of the berries giving you a nice mixture of whole berries vs chopped. Put them in a large bowl.

Add in chopped cilantro, jalapeno, red onion, red bell pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Stir until combined.

Serve at room temperature or chilled, with crisp tortilla chips.

Blueberry Feta Salad

This Blueberry Feta Salad is your new go-to salad for blueberry season. It combines fresh blueberries with feta cheese and almonds.

6 cups mixed greens

1 cup blueberries

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup almonds

Red onion slivers, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Serve with a blueberry vinaigrette or a lemon poppy seed dressing for a bright, light dressing.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Cookies with a Lemon Glaze

Perfect moist and puffy cookies with fresh blueberries bursting inside. These cookies are a mix between a blueberry muffin and a soft and chewy cookie. Drizzled in a lemon glaze, these will become a new favorite.

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

4 ounces cream cheese

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups blueberries

Lemon Glaze: