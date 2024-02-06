Blueberry season is in full swing

Blueberry season is here, and I hear there is an abundant crop this year.
I recall taking our children to the blueberry patch to pick fresh blueberries and Lexie would eat about as many as she would pick. I told the patch owner we needed to weigh her going in and coming out to pay for her snacking. Picking and snacking on them right in the patch in the warm sunshine is the best summer treat.
I am sharing a few recipes today that feature blueberries in one form or another, but mostly fresh, so we can use them while we have them available. Get out and get you some and start enjoying while they last.
Bring the blueberries and red wine vinegar to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Let cook for about 5 minutes. Let cool slightly, then pass through a fine mesh strainer, pressing on the berries to release all of the juices. Discard solids, then add the blueberry vinegar to a glass jar with a tight fitting lid. Let cool.
Once cool, add the remaining ingredients and shake until emulsified.
For the cake:
For the crumble topping:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees . Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt with a fork until combined.
In the bowl of a stand mixer (or using a handheld electric mixer in a separate bowl) beat together oil, egg, sugar and vanilla extract. Alternately add the flour mixture and the half and half to the sugar/oil mixture (ending with the flour mixture.) Batter will be very thick. Finally, stir in the blueberries, by hand, just until combined.
Spread batter into prepared baking dish.
To make the crumble topping, combine the sugar, flour and cinnamon in a small bowl. Add in the cubed butter. Using a fork, a pastry cutter, or your fingers, cut the butter into the flour mixture until it reaches a crumbly state. Sprinkle crumble topping on top of cake batter.
Bake the cake for about 40 to 45 minutes (until top is golden brown) and an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
Make homemade crust by using your favorite recipe that allows for a top crust as well. Place and fit dough into pie plate.
Combine sugar, tapioca, salt, rhubarb and blueberries in a large bowl. Toss to combine.
Pour rhubarb mixture into pie crust. Cut up butter into small pieces and place all over the top.
Cover with top crust and decorate as desired. Sprinkle with a little sugar over the top. Cut a few small slits to allow steam to escape.
Cover pie with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.
Uncover and turn oven to 350 degrees and bake another 15 to 20 minutes until browned.
Allow to cool before slicing to serve.
Fresh summer blueberries are paired with sweet red bell pepper in this gourmet salsa recipe. This salsa is delicious served with crisp tortilla chips.
Pour blueberries out on a large cutting board. Give them a rough chop. You'll miss plenty of the berries giving you a nice mixture of whole berries vs chopped. Put them in a large bowl.
Add in chopped cilantro, jalapeno, red onion, red bell pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Stir until combined.
Serve at room temperature or chilled, with crisp tortilla chips.
This Blueberry Feta Salad is your new go-to salad for blueberry season. It combines fresh blueberries with feta cheese and almonds.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Serve with a blueberry vinaigrette or a lemon poppy seed dressing for a bright, light dressing.
Perfect moist and puffy cookies with fresh blueberries bursting inside. These cookies are a mix between a blueberry muffin and a soft and chewy cookie. Drizzled in a lemon glaze, these will become a new favorite.
Lemon Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or lightly spray with cooking spray.
In a large bowl cream together the sugar, butter, and cream cheese until smooth. Add in egg and vanilla and beat until incorporated.
In another medium bowl combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Beat the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until incorporated. Gently fold in blueberries.
Drop heaping tablespoons of dough onto the cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.
To make the glaze: Whisk together the powdered sugar, lemon juice, milk, vanilla and lemon zest. Drizzle on top of cookies.
Classic Jello salads are family-favorites, for sure. And this layered classic Blueberry Jello Salad is no exception, popping up at potlucks and family get-togethers galore. With its fruity Jello base and creamy cheesecake topping, it's certainly hard to resist. Here again, you can make your own fresh blueberry filling by cooking blueberries, sugar, water and cornstarch together in place of the canned pie filling.
Filling:
Topping:
For the filling: Slowly pour Jello powder into boiling water, stirring until completely dissolved. Stir in cold water. Add drained pineapple and blueberry pie filling; stir until well combined. Pour mixture into a 9x11-inch (or 9x13-inch) dish. Chill until set, about 3-4 hours.
For The Topping: Place softened cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until well combined and smooth (be careful not to overmix, though, or the topping will become runny).
Spread cream cheese mixture on top of the blueberry layer. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.
Chill until ready to serve.
OK, so this recipe calls for blueberry pie filling, but you can heavily garnish with fresh or stir some into the blueberry pie filling. If you are overly energetic, you can easily make your own blueberry pie filling using fresh blueberries, sugar, a little water and cornstarch slury to thicken. For added flavor, you can add lemon juice and lemon peel to the cream cheese layer or a bright summery lemon twist to the filling.
Pulse graham crackers and pecans in a food processor until finely ground. Pour into a large bowl and add melted butter and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir to mix. Press into a 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Let cool.
Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, milk, and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of whipped topping. (Save remaining whipped topping for the final layer.)
Spread cream cheese mixture on top of crust.
Spread blueberry pie filling on top of cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping. Chill thoroughly before serving.
Garnish with fresh blueberries and a sprig of mint.
Cake:
Topping:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray or grease a 9 x 9-inch baking dish.
In a large mixing bowl, combine all batter ingredients together, except blueberries, and mix until well beaten. Batter will be thick. Gently fold in blueberries and spoon batter into prepared baking dish.
In a small bowl, mix together topping ingredients and sprinkle over batter.
Bake 45-50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
Yield: 9 servings
In the bottom of a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish, pour one box of yellow cake mix. Spread the blueberries over the top of the cake mix. Sprinkle on 1-2 tablespoons of sugar (depending upon how sweet the berries are).
Pour 1 1/4 cup of water over the top of the berries and cake mix. Gently toss the berries and cake mix to allow the water to settle towards the bottom of the pan. (Sometime I give it a little shake too.) If the berries aren't very juicy, add just a little more water. If they are plump, a little less.
Cut a stick of butter into 8 pieces and spread out over the top.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.
Notes: Some of the ingredients, like sugar and water can vary on the berries themselves. Before you start, make sure and taste the berries so you can be sure and add the right amount. It's also really important to pour the water over the top and shake the pan. You want the berries and the water to really settle into the pan.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.