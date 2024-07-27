Bluebell Island -- A vanished natural feature in south Cape Girardeau

I was fortunate to have Mr. Jim Hickam as my 6th-grade teacher at Jefferson School. Mr. Hickam was not only a great teacher, but he often offered opportunities to his students that taught us much about local history and nature. Sometime in April 1965 he took several of us to visit a local site that no longer exists -- Bluebell Island.

Bluebell Island was a place along Cape La Croix Creek south of Highway 74 (now the Southern Expressway) carpeted with spring ephemeral wildflowers. Spring ephemerals are flowers that grow early in forests, bloom, store food in bulbs or other underground structures before tree leaf appear and block light, and then die back. Such flowers as spring beauty, bloodroot, Dutchman's breeches, wake robin, toothwort, dogtooth violets and Virginia bluebells provided the display. The bluebells covered a wide area.

Many local residents knew of the site, as noted by columnist Mary Blue in her column, "Ladybug says ..." in the April 23, 1966, Southeast Missourian:

"An enchanting carpet of blue is visible as you travel on Highway 74 about a mile east of Highways 61-55. This area located on the south side of the road is known as "Bluebell Island." Wildflowers are blooming in profusion. They are visible from the highway, and it is not necessary to go to the area to appreciate them -- just drive slowly."