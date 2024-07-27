Blue star marker iinstalled

Submitted by Nancy Bahn A Blue Star Memorial Marker was installed Saturday, April 29 at Ivers Park in Cape Girardeau by the Four Seasons and the Ramblewood Garden Clubs. This Memorial Marker honors all past, present and future members of the armed forces of the United States. This is the second Memorial Marker installed in Cape Girardeau. The other is in front of the Veterans Home. These Markers are found throughout the United States as a program of the National Garden Clubs...