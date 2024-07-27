All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesDecember 30, 2023

Blue star marker iinstalled

Submitted by Nancy Bahn A Blue Star Memorial Marker was installed Saturday, April 29 at Ivers Park in Cape Girardeau by the Four Seasons and the Ramblewood Garden Clubs. This Memorial Marker honors all past, present and future members of the armed forces of the United States. This is the second Memorial Marker installed in Cape Girardeau. The other is in front of the Veterans Home. These Markers are found throughout the United States as a program of the National Garden Clubs...

Nancy Bahn
A Blue Star Memorial Marker was installed Saturday, April 29 at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau by the Four Seasons and the Ramblewood Garden clubs. This memorial marker honors all past, present and future members of the armed forces of the United States. This is the second memorial marker installed in Cape Girardeau. The other is in front of the Veterans Home. These markers are found throughout the United States as a program of the National Garden Clubs.
A Blue Star Memorial Marker was installed Saturday, April 29 at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau by the Four Seasons and the Ramblewood Garden clubs. This memorial marker honors all past, present and future members of the armed forces of the United States. This is the second memorial marker installed in Cape Girardeau. The other is in front of the Veterans Home. These markers are found throughout the United States as a program of the National Garden Clubs.Submitted by Nancy Bahn

Submitted by Nancy Bahn

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Blue Star Memorial Marker was installed Saturday, April 29 at Ivers Park in Cape Girardeau by the Four Seasons and the Ramblewood Garden Clubs. This Memorial Marker honors all past, present and future members of the armed forces of the United States. This is the second Memorial Marker installed in Cape Girardeau. The other is in front of the Veterans Home. These Markers are found throughout the United States as a program of the National Garden Clubs.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy