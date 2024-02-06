Blossom end rot: One common disease of tomatoes

Never heard of "blossom end rot" until after we had moved to Missouri, but I have now. Our first garden here in Scott City was at the house we lived in on Helene Street. We had a fair-sized garden with probably 15 to 20 tomato plants. At that time I spent virtually all my free time fishing, so we had bunches of fish guts and skins and such. I had heard an old Indian legend where they would bury a fish under certain plants, so I figured it should work on tomatoes. The boys and I (mostly me) went to digging and burying fish guts. I tried to get them deep enough so the tiller wouldn't dig them up. We were mostly successful. Mostly! Then I planted my tomatoes directly over the fish gut hot spots. Honestly those tomatoes just blew out of the ground. I kind of wondered if the tomatoes would be fishy but they weren't.

When we sold that house and moved out where we live now, it was a big change. Mr. Wheeler had a decent-sized garden spot, but as he got older, he pretty much quit gardening. We had the soil tested, and we fertilized it as they recommended. Tomatoes did fair, while the weeds did awesome. Didn't have blossom end rot at all.

But about 8 years ago, give or take, we put the high tunnels up, and blossom end rot showed up. I planted Big Beef and Jet Star and Celebrity, and almost every one of the lower tomatoes had blossom end rot. Really discouraging to dot all the I's and cross the T's and then throw away many of the first tomatoes.

Blossom end rot is when the bottom of the tomato as it grows develops a brown spot on the bottom. The tomato will grow bigger and bigger and the brown spot will grow as well. The tomato above the brown seems to taste OK, but most of the tomato gets pitched.