Blooming in the spring

Spring? Yes! It seems I see the evidence of spring everywhere I glance. I see it in the environment exhibiting its beautiful displays of natural beauty. I feel spring in the air, and my step agrees. My feet hit the ground like a playful rubber ball, bouncing up and down as fast as I touch a surface. The air is fresh with a bit of warmth and a bit of crispness. I'm enjoying the space between the cold days of winter and the hot blistery days of summer. God knows when we've had too much hardship, though. When the time is right and our energies and tolerance levels are too heavy with exhaustion, He lightens our loads -- all in God's time.

The word spring means more than just a change in the weather, the environment, and new birth. Aside from the flowers blooming, new grass peeking up from the ground, and other foliage bursting forth with vigor, spring brings a surge of life. Cute little bunnies, birds and all sorts of other animals venture out, both from their mother's womb and other places of hibernation. We then realize there is still innocence and beauty in the world. Despite the negativity we so often hear and see, love still exists. As Christians, we too, are reminded, we also, have new life. Yes, the promises made evident at Easter are still true. Spring reminds us we ought to be living a full life and leaving the old dead debris of our lives, behind. We need to stretch forth our arms and catch hold of the amazing newness that's available to us. The extra boost of warmth, new growth and life can spur us forward toward happier times. Joy can become our companion. We can shed the old stuff that's held us back and welcome what's now in front of us.

We will always have winters that are dark and dreary but we can't allow them to trap us in hopelessness. Spring gives us a feeling of positivity and possibility. We recognize those, often harsh and destructive winters need not destroy us. Spring makes everything fresh and new, if we but open our hearts and minds to our new horizons. We can know bad never overcomes and destroys, in the end. Rather that which is positive and hopeful rises and claims victory. The Bible Scripture, Zechariah 10:1 recognizes spring when it says, "Ask the Lord for rain in the springtime. It is the Lord who sends the thunderstorms. He gives showers of rain to all people and plants of the field to everyone. Spring is a time when everyone should rejoice, knowing the season has a purpose, both for nature and humankind."