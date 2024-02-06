Blooming in the snow

This flower is unique in that it begins blooming before its fern-like leaves appear. Although it usually grows no more than 6 inches tall, its roots grow deep, allowing it to survive even if the ground should freeze solid several inches deep.

The harbinger of spring is related to flowers such as Queen Anne's lace, parsley and dill. I found this little cluster March 3 as light snow was falling. Nighttime low temperatures in the mid-teens did not harm the brave harbinger of spring.