Blessed is the nation

It is hard to deny that we are all influenced by our environment. We are influenced by the people we listen to, whether it is on the nightly news, sports or entertainment. As we are drawing near to the presidential election, voices are competing for our attention. In the past, churches like my own have received letters in the mail warning us that if we promote a political candidate, we will lose our tax-exempt status. I do not know if both political parties place the same restrictions on churches or not. As a pastor, I must challenge myself and those who listen to me to reflect on biblical principles instead of political campaigns.

I do believe that God fights for the underdog. However, I think that principle applies to the innocent, not to the unmotivated. Even people who deny the existence of God accept the idea that our actions have consequences. I have Christian friends who do not like abortion, but they are willing to look the other way and vote for pro-abortion candidates. The reason they say is that we must consider what happens to the person after he or she is born. In other words, we need the government to provide for us, so we will ignore abortion if it means we get government assistance.

We read about how Israel became enamored by other nations and turned away from their beliefs. In Psalm 106:36--38, we see, "They served their idols, which became a snare to them. They sacrificed their sons and their daughters to the demons; they poured out innocent blood, the blood of their sons and daughters, whom they sacrificed to the idols of Canaan, and the land was polluted with blood." Anyone of us can be enticed to compromise our faith for things we idolize. We want money, popularity, to be loved and respected, and we want to be on the "right side of history." I believe abortion is the human rights issue of our generation.