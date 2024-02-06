One of 34 operational North American B-25J Mitchell planes called "Maid in the Shade" will be heard in the region as it provides flight tours out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport this weekend. Bob Gates, flight crew chief, said the World War II-era aircraft tend to be heard before seen.

It is part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, in which three former "warbirds" tour the country.

When explaining why the Commemorative Air Force restores, preserves and tours historical aircrafts such as this one, Gates said, "It's all about freedom. It's an important message to send that freedom is worth dying for and protecting."

Gates said the tour teaches or reminds of the history behind the aircraft. He said it also provides closure for veterans who visit this aircraft, especially those who were assigned the same model. They invite veterans who flew a B-25 to sign the bomb bay doors of the aircraft, which currently has multiple signatures.

He said the Commemorative Air Force mission is to educate, honor and inspire.