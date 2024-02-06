One of 34 operational North American B-25J Mitchell planes called "Maid in the Shade" will be heard in the region as it provides flight tours out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport this weekend. Bob Gates, flight crew chief, said the World War II-era aircraft tend to be heard before seen.
It is part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, in which three former "warbirds" tour the country.
When explaining why the Commemorative Air Force restores, preserves and tours historical aircrafts such as this one, Gates said, "It's all about freedom. It's an important message to send that freedom is worth dying for and protecting."
Gates said the tour teaches or reminds of the history behind the aircraft. He said it also provides closure for veterans who visit this aircraft, especially those who were assigned the same model. They invite veterans who flew a B-25 to sign the bomb bay doors of the aircraft, which currently has multiple signatures.
He said the Commemorative Air Force mission is to educate, honor and inspire.
The "Maid in the Shade" was built in early 1944 to be used in World War II. Nearly 10,000 B-25J planes were produced to carry and drop bombs and to fight off enemies with its 12 machine guns. It carries a crew of six with a top speed of 275 miles per hour, and it has a wingspan of about 68 feet.
During the war, the plane was based out of the Serraggia Airbase in Corsica, an island now part of France in the Mediterranean close to Italy. It flew 15 total combat missions in Italy and Yugoslavia.
The Maid was almost headed to the junkyard after the war until it was ultimately used as a trainer plane. It was then bought and used for agriculture before it was acquired by the Commemorative Air Force.
Gates said it took about 26 years to restore the Maid to its former glory. Commemorative Air Force volunteers dedicated a lot of their time and expertise to the restoration.
While the tours began earlier this week with the plane's arrival Monday, flights will occur this weekend. Then it's onto Springfield, Missouri, one of many stops on the tour for the Maid's new mission of education, honor and inspiration.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.