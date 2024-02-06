Blanchard Elementary students draw robots with heart

Right now, close to 100 drawings of robots of all different shapes, parts and expressions cover the walls of the micro gallery at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The one thing in common -- they all have a heart.

Blanchard Elementary art teacher Matthew Miller said this school art show is his favorite out of all the shows in his almost 17 years of teaching because it taught third- and fourth-grade students more about how art affects the community rather than solely focusing on technical skill.

When instructing his students on the project, Miller only required that students used the same materials and overall process, and that their bot have a heart, but the coloring and style was entirely up to them.

The idea is based off of Gary Hirsch's "Botjoy" project. According to botjoy.com, the project's website, "The Bots are small (and sometimes, big), art objects programmed to support, recognize and celebrate humans." Hirsch first began the project in 2010 on dominos, and he has painted more than 57,000 domino Bots and more than 15 global Botjoy since. In 2013, he encouraged others to make their own bots and schools around the country and world have found various ways to make their own bots.

Miller said this project is a way to "immerse my students in kindness" since it celebrates differences. Furthermore, he wants to display the bots in a gallery because it helps the kids build confidence.