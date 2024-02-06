All sections
FeaturesFebruary 6, 2021

Blanchard Elementary students draw robots with heart

Right now, close to 100 drawings of robots of all different shapes, parts and expressions cover the walls of the micro gallery at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The one thing in common -- they all have a heart. Blanchard Elementary art teacher Matthew Miller said this school art show is his favorite out of all the shows in his almost 17 years of teaching because it taught third- and fourth-grade students more about how art affects the community rather than solely focusing on technical skill.. ...

Sarah Yenesel
Center, art teacher Matthew Miller gives some advice on the bots of Levi Anderson, left, and Alivia Johnson, right, as they work on them at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Center, art teacher Matthew Miller gives some advice on the bots of Levi Anderson, left, and Alivia Johnson, right, as they work on them at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Right now, close to 100 drawings of robots of all different shapes, parts and expressions cover the walls of the micro gallery at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The one thing in common -- they all have a heart.

Blanchard Elementary art teacher Matthew Miller said this school art show is his favorite out of all the shows in his almost 17 years of teaching because it taught third- and fourth-grade students more about how art affects the community rather than solely focusing on technical skill.

When instructing his students on the project, Miller only required that students used the same materials and overall process, and that their bot have a heart, but the coloring and style was entirely up to them.

The idea is based off of Gary Hirsch's "Botjoy" project. According to botjoy.com, the project's website, "The Bots are small (and sometimes, big), art objects programmed to support, recognize and celebrate humans." Hirsch first began the project in 2010 on dominos, and he has painted more than 57,000 domino Bots and more than 15 global Botjoy since. In 2013, he encouraged others to make their own bots and schools around the country and world have found various ways to make their own bots.

Miller said this project is a way to "immerse my students in kindness" since it celebrates differences. Furthermore, he wants to display the bots in a gallery because it helps the kids build confidence.

Art teacher Matthew Blanchard does a demonstration to a third grade class on the main principles of the Gary Hirsch bots at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Art teacher Matthew Blanchard does a demonstration to a third grade class on the main principles of the Gary Hirsch bots at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com
One of the third-grade students featured in the show, Jocelyn Lucas, said, "I feel good because it's nice to know I have a talent in art."

"[The show] reinforces to the kids that they're artists. That's why working on the show is priceless to me and Blanchard," Miller said.

Miller estimates about 95% of students in third and fourth grade at Blanchard have at least one bot displayed in the gallery, since some students did not turn in a permission slip to be featured. He said it was his goal to get as many students as possible in order to represent them well.

Miller said that since parent-teacher conferences are virtual this school year and the school usually displays student art in the building during that time, having a gallery space for parents and the community to see the work "is such an amazing opportunity this year."

"There is something special about being in front of a piece of art. I believe it enhances the experience and allows the viewer to be closer to the artist's intentions," Miller said.

Students begin to create their robots by drawing with pencil at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Students begin to create their robots by drawing with pencil at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The micro gallery of the students' work will run Feb. 5-26.

Community
