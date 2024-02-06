Black rag dolls meant to be abused are pulled from stores

NEWARK, N.J. -- Black rag dolls with instructions to "find a wall" and slam the toy against it have been pulled from three stores after customers and a lawmaker said they were offensive.

The "Feel Better Doll" featured instructions to "whack" the doll "whenever things don't go well and you want to hit the wall and yell."

The president of One Dollar Zone said roughly 1,000 dolls were pulled this week from its store in Bayonne and two others also in New Jersey.

The dolls were made of black fabric with yarn hair of red, green, black and yellow in the style of dreadlocks, and featured large white eyes and a white smile.

State Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, a Democrat whose district includes Bayonne, called the dolls "offensive" and "inappropriate" after seeing a post on social media.