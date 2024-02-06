Birthday party at Veterans Home

Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau recognizes veterans when it is their birthday. Every month on the second Monday, there is a birthday party. Women from American Legion Post No. 63 in Cape Girardeau help to serve the cake and ice cream. The legion buys the cake and sponsors a musician to play songs from the veterans' era. The employees dance with those who are able. American Legion Post No. 63 Auxiliary members shown are, from left, Donna Hinze, Mildred Varvell, Linda Sanders and Judy Bradly.