Biophilic decor

The term "biophilia," an affinity for the living world, was coined back in the 1980s by American biologist and author E.O. Wilson. We have an instinctive drive to connect with nature, he said, and the more we connect, the happier we are. That's why a walk in the woods can feel so good, or a sit on a quiet beach.

In our homes, we might try to bring the outside in with a potted tree, some herbs on the window sill, perhaps floral wallpaper or landscape art.

Some other creative ideas from innovative designers today:

"When I first started reading about biophilic design and how we needed to be flooding our homes with gorgeous natural views, daylight and plants I thought, 'Well that's dandy, but how about people in homes and work spaces that just don't have access to these things?"' says Phoebe Oldrey, who runs Smart Style Interiors in Tunbridge Wells, England.

"How do I, as an interior designer, give them the benefits of biophilic design? The answer came in the choice of materials we use in our designs, and natural materials is the way to go."

In one home, she designed floating maple cabinetry inlaid with a pattern of swallows in flight. In a dining/kitchen space with doors opening onto a leafy outdoor area, she placed a large light fixture composed of colorful glass bubbles; it's as though a cluster of errant balloons drifted in from the backyard. And in a weekend cottage, she placed a ceiling fixture made of woven sticks over the bed, evoking a cozy bird's nest.

Lighting is a great way to bring a biophilic element into a room.

If you like the idea of that stick fixture, check out Serena & Lily's Vero pendant made of wispy woven rattan twigs. All Modern has the Organique chandelier, a freeform 'nest' of rubbed bronze. Arteriors Home has the Tilda fixture made of whitewashed wood sticks and the Wichita floor lamp crafted of downed teak tree trunks.

Brooklyn's Nea Studio has found a formula for treating green marine algae so it becomes firm yet malleable. Designer Nina Edwards Anker handcrafts the algae into light shades that cast a warm glow. Anker has also created a solar chandelier made from shells and photovoltaic modules; hang the fixture in a window and it becomes a solar clock, turning on at dusk. Passing breezes make it a wind chime, too.

New technologies are giving us lighting more reflective of outdoor light. Ketra offers an LED system that can be tuned so the room lighting moves from warm candlelight to a wintry Arctic sky. Nanoleaf's light panels interlock; affix them to a wall, then operate them remotely to cycle through arrays such as "sunrise" and "Northern Lights."