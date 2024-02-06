My wife and I recently took a trip where we ascended 178 stairs to the gallery of a 148-foot-tall lighthouse. Once we caught our breath, the view took it. We could see for miles. The height gave us a bigger perspective of everything around us. Possessing a big view of God has a similar effect.

Psalm 137 is a song of ascent that repeats the phrase "for his steadfast love endures forever" 26 times. The psalmist repeats this phrase taking the reader through a funnel that begins with a great view of God, narrowing down to the necessities for everyday life. Possessing a big view of God helps to put everything else in perspective. There are three reminders that a big view of God generates.

First, a big view of God compels us to remember where we've been pressing you boldly to tomorrow. You will never know God's future for you if you do not stop and remember your past. A word of caution, though, remembering the past is not the same as living in it. A car has a review mirror so you can see where you've come. You look through the windshield to see where you are going. A big view of God pushes us to tomorrow, not ensnaring you to the past.