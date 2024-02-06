Biden's immigration radicalism

One of Joe Biden's first priorities as president will be to risk stoking a new migrant crisis.

After much trial and error, President Donald Trump came up with cooperative arrangements with Mexico and Central American countries that drastically diminished the pressure from asylum-seekers on our southern border.

Biden is pledged to overturn these policies, as well as undermine enforcement and boost immigration numbers across the board. The lie about Biden is that he's "a moderate," when the truth is that he's always been smack in the middle of his party, which is increasingly radical on immigration policy.

The new Democratic Party bristles with contempt for borders and the agents who police them, and its attitude will color everything Biden does.

The migrant crisis that had Trump adopt, then quickly abandon, a zero-tolerance policy that separated children from their parents wasn't of his making. President Barack Obama struggled with the same surge at the border, and many of the photos of children in cages used to condemn Trump date from the Obama years.

Trump only got a handle on the border when he secured deals for help. Mexico agreed to allow migrants seeking asylum in this country to remain in Mexico while their claims were adjudicated. Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, meanwhile, signed safe-third-country agreements, meaning migrants seeking asylum could be sent to those counties to pursue their claims rather than doing so in the U.S.

All of this was necessary to try to close effectively an open border for migrants from Central America. Once they showed up and claimed asylum here, they were waived into the country and rarely, if ever, removed, even if their asylum claims ultimately failed (as the vast majority did).

Biden has said he wants to rip up these agreements. This will create a strong incentive for more migrants to come to the border, at a time when apprehensions of unaccompanied minors have increased from about 750 a month in April to roughly a 1,000 in a six-day period in mid-November.