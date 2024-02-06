Biden stays the course on some Trump policies

What's more, the Cato Institute's immigration expert David Bier wrote recently the Biden administration's changes to the "remain in Mexico" policy make the situation even worse. Families trying to cross together are still sent back to Mexico; however, unlike under the Trump administration, they aren't given a court date to make their case for asylum, or any sort of asylum process, for that matter. They are just sent back to wait in Mexico. Wait for what? It's unclear.

Biden seems to have also embraced much of the same Trump trade agenda many on the left used to criticize as protectionist, politically driven and unnecessarily aggressive toward our trading partners. They were also rightfully critical of his abuse of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes the president to impose tariffs in the name of national security. Unfortunately, so far, Trumpian-style abuses continue under this new administration. The Cato Institute's Scott Lincicome and Inu Manak note Biden's first trade action was to reinstate "tariffs on aluminum from the United Arab Emirates under Section 232."

While it's still too early in the administration's term to be sure what will happen next, there are reasons to worry Biden will not do much to roll back Trump's cronyist protectionism. The new administration has not removed Trump's 25% national-security tariffs on most imported steel. Other tariffs also remain in place at the expense of U.S. consumers. The administration says it's reviewing the levies, though there's no guarantee it will remove them, as it has signaled it may be as protectionist as the Trump administration. Powerful evidence on this from is Biden's nonsensical "Buy American" policy.

Finally, there's little daylight between the Trump and Biden administrations on industrial policy. While each may come at the issue from different angles, the support for industrial policy offered by Trump, Biden and their followers is very similar. They suffer from the same delusion it's an innovative idea, or it will yield different outcomes from when it was tried in the past. It also exhibits pervasive errors in economic thinking and demonstrates an arrogant confidence bureaucrats have sufficient knowledge to steer the economy in whatever direction they desire.

Biden shares other traits with Trump, such as his fiscal irresponsibility, a willingness to bomb foreign countries and a soft spot for defense spending. So yeah, Trump is gone, but for those still paying attention and still watching the news, we realize that many of his policies are still firmly in place.

Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.