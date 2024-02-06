Beyond scent

By Tom Harte

Some ingredients you can add to recipes with abandon. For example, in my experience, it seldom hurts to add a little more cream or butter, or a lot more chocolate chips, to whatever you're making.

This is not always the case, and nowhere is it less so than when cooking with herbs, especially lavender. As the world-renowned culinary chemist, Harold McGee, notes, the aroma of lavender is more familiar in soaps and candles than in foods. Thus, if you're not careful to judiciously add the right amount, that's what your food will end up tasting like.

But it's worth experimenting to achieve the right balance, because cooking with lavender, what the French call "blue gold," can add elegance and sophistication to a dish and, with a little imagination, make you feel like you're driving a convertible -- top down, of course -- through the south of France. No wonder Shirley Corriher, another prize-winning culinary chemist, observes, "Cooking with lavender has always held a certain mystique ... some secret alchemy."

Even before people thought of putting it in food, lavender was casting its spell. It has been cultivated since the beginning of recorded time. According to some scholars, lavender oil is what Mary used on Jesus both as an infant and at his crucifixion.

Some narratives claim Adam and Eve took lavender with them when they left the Garden of Eden as a form of protection. (Fortunately for them they didn't wear it. Unlike fig leaves, lavender bushes have spikes.) Legend also maintains that lavender originally had no scent until after Mary laid her baby's swaddling clothes on a lavender bush to dry.

Archaeologists know the Egyptians used lavender as part of their mummification process. King Tut's tomb was filled with lavender, and when it was finally opened in 1922 the plant's aroma was still detectable.

Lavender was one of Cleopatra's secret weapons for seduction. Hundreds of years later, prostitutes were still using the same trick to pick up tricks. The Greeks and Romans employed lavender as a sort of precursor to Valium. The herb was used as an antiseptic in England, right up until the first World War. (The name comes from the Latin root "lavare," meaning to wash.) Charles VI of France insisted, not incorrectly, that lavender-filled pillows helped him get a good night's sleep.

Queen Elizabeth I of England used lavender to treat her migraine headaches. She even appointed a Purveyor of Lavender Essence to the Queen.