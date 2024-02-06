Better burgers are all about the blend

There was a time when I liked burgers based mostly on their toppings. I might order a Swiss cheese and bacon burger, or one topped with blue cheese and caramelized onions, and that, I thought, was where the flavor was.

Then I realized I could make my own burger blend with better quality cuts of beef. This changed the way I make and eat burgers.

When I am making my own blend, I choose bits of short rib, brisket, hanger steak and rib-eye. All the rich cuts. Add a bit of aged beef too, and you get a swoon-worthy, slightly funky, slightly nutty aroma and flavor.

Today, you can buy these specialty burger blends already made and conveniently packaged in 1-pound "bricks" or premade burgers. When you are shopping, follow the advice of meat scientist Diana Clark from Certified Angus Beef: For a thick, gourmet-like burger, look for a blend of 80% lean, 20% fat. "The extra fat is going to melt and make a juicy, tasty burger."

There are many butchers who sell burger blends online and at grocery stores. My favorites include Pat LaFrieda and Schweid and Sons. I have purchased the premade burgers, but I prefer the bricks because I can make my signature square burgers from them easily.

The meat is vacuum-sealed, which means it is as close to fresh as you can buy without grinding it yourself. With vacuum-sealed meat, the oxygen is almost eliminated, so the rate of deterioration is much slower. Fresh meat wrapped in brown butcher paper will last a maximum of three days refrigerated, while vacuum-sealed meat will last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator and much longer in a freezer.