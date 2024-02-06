Bet you will like at least one of these slider recipes

I remember making little slider sandwiches many years ago using Pepperidge Farm Party Rolls that came in a little aluminum foil pan and it called for a butter paste combination that was spread on the inside of the rolls, the meat and cheese fillings were added, then baked. Over the years the rolls have since been discontinued, now the butter combination is melted and poured over the tops and the variety of sliders has exploded with many different options.
Today I am sharing several different slider recipes. These little sandwiches are nice for any kind of parties, bridal or baby showers, brunch, sports game get-togethers, or family meals on busy evenings that are on-the-go.
Once you have the basic knowledge of how to assemble a slider, the possibilities are vast, so give these a try and have fun creating your own. Enjoy!
A handy and delicious twist on the traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu! These sliders have all the traditional flavors but are easier to make, plus they're incredibly delicious!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
If the chicken fingers are raw, precook them according to the package instructions.
Slice the tray buns in half, horizontally.
Mix the butter, parsley, thyme, and garlic together. Melt. Dab the butter on top of the chicken fingers to add more flavor before baking. Also, dab the butter on the surface of the bottom tray buns. Lay the cooked chicken fingers on the bottom layer of the tray buns.
Add four slices of cheese to cover the fingers. Add the deli ham slices. Cover the ham with the remaining cheese slices.
Place the top of the tray buns on top of the cheese slices. Using the remaining butter mixture, brush the tops of the buns.
Roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the tops are nice and golden brown, and the cheese is nicely melted.
Let rest a few minutes after removing from the oven and be careful as the cheese is extremely hot!
Notes: It's necessary to precook the chicken tenders if they are raw so that you can be sure the chicken has been fully cooked through.
If you purchase already cooked fingers that need only to be warmed.
Source: www.thesaltypot.com/chicken-cordon-bleu-sliders/
Combine your favorite parts of a breakfast sandwich and a slider, and you get these tasty treats. Piled high with bacon, egg and cheese, these little sliders pack a huge flavor punch.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cook the bacon in a frying pan over medium heat until crispy. Set aside. Pour off all but 2 teaspoons of the fat.
Beat the eggs in a bowl, then add to the pan and season with pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula, until large curds form and the eggs are just set. Stir in half of the cheese and set aside.
Halve the sheet of slider buns widthwise and lay the bottom layer in a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Top each bun with two slices of bacon and spread the eggs evenly over the top. Sprinkle with the remaining cheddar, and cover with the bun tops.
Brush the buns with melted butter, and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted.
Serve with syrup and dip in syrup when eating. If you want, you can even drizzle some syrup onto these sliders before serving.
Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2019/10/31/sliders-arent-just-for-dinner-anymore/?src=fbfan_72296&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR1iH-iD9UUbJWuJd-sIRYvaldWmjnUU2CvQ1QTaxTjCi9ToBgnMxUUqY3A
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cut the tray buns horizontally with a bread knife. Place the bottom portion of the buns in a baking dish lined with parchment paper for easy cleanup. Brush the bottom buns with the mustard. Lay down the cheese on top of the mustard on the bottom buns. Cover the cheese with the brisket meat. Place the top portion of the buns on the brisket.
In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, garlic and parsley. Brush the butter over top the buns.
Bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the top of the buns are golden brown.
Notes: Oven time for the sliders may take a bit longer depending on your oven. Keep an eye on them so they don't burn.
Source: www.thesaltypot.com/easy-brisket-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR03q6xIqV3jAPKPuI2w6x3bmYYLzV9B_lWkU6pXTRE4TTWhVgUzGrzoWbY
With sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, and plenty of cheese, these breakfast sliders make a filling morning meal!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Squeeze the pork sausage onto a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan and form it into a rectangle a little larger than the size of your dinner rolls rectangle. It will shrink down while cooking. Bake this for 25 minutes or until cooked through.
While this is cooking, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lay the strips of bacon on the sheet. Bake this for 10 minutes or until crispy.
Whisk the eggs together with the milk, chives, and pepper. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet and pour in the egg mixture. Stir often until the eggs are just cooked (about five minutes).
Keep the dinner rolls attached in one block. Slice through the whole block. Place the bottom of the buns onto a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan or glass dish. Set the tops aside.
When the sausage, bacon, and eggs are cooked, we can begin assembly.
Sprinkle 2 cups of shredded cheese evenly over the bottom buns. Place the sausage (as one large block if possible) onto the cheese layer. Place the scrambled eggs over the sausage. Crumble the bacon and sprinkle this over the eggs. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the bacon. Place the block of bun tops over the layer of cheese.
Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and stir in the 2 tablespoons of maple syrup. Brush this mixture over the buns.
Bake the sliders for 10 to 15 minutes or until the tops are golden.
Source: www.tablefortwoblog.com/cheesy-bacon-sausage-breakfast-sliders/
Italian Sausage Meatball Sliders have flavors of zesty marinara, yummy Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses all wrapped up in a toasty warm bun.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Sear the meatballs you plan on using according to what type you have.
With a sharp paring knife, cut holes in the top of the tray bun big enough to fit the meatball. One hole per bun. Then with your finger, push down the center, squishing the bread, making a 'bed' for the meatball to sit on.
Sprinkle the parmesan cheese evenly into each hole of each bun. With a small spoon, dollop the marinara sauce into each hole, on top of the cheese. Place one meatball into the hole of each bun.
Baste each meatball with more marinara sauce.
In a small bowl, combine the mozzarella cheese and the remaining Parmesan cheese, along with the Italian seasoning. Sprinkle this mixture over the top of the meatballs.
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the cheese is melty and gooey and the buns are heated through.
Remove from the oven and let rest a few minutes before serving.
Source: www.thesaltypot.com/italian-sausage-meatball-sliders/
Melty, cheesy sliders with a seasoned savory beef filling are incredibly delicious served for any occasion! The au jus dipping gravy takes them over the top and makes this Cheesy Roast Beef Sliders recipe one that the family and friends will ask for again and again.
Be sure to start this recipe by preheating your oven to 350 degrees so by the time you have everything assembled, your sliders are ready to go into the oven.
Cut the tray buns in half horizontally. Place the bottom portion of the buns in the baking tray and set the top portion aside for the moment.
Mix together the horseradish and 1/4 cup of butter together. Spread it over the buns on the tray.
Line with the sliced cheese.
If using leftover roast beef, it's a nice idea to go through and 're-shred' the beef pieces in case there are any large chunks still holding together. It's nice if the pieces are bite-size. Place them on top of the cheese slices.
Sprinkle the shredded cheese on top of the roast beef. Place the top portion of the buns on top of the sliders.
Melt the remaining 1/4 cup butter, add in the parsley and garlic, and brush the tops of the buns.
Place in the oven for approximately 15 - 18 minutes until the buns are golden on top and heated through, and the cheese has melted on the inside.
While the sliders are in the oven, heat the au jus gravy from the pan drippings when you make the roast, or, prepare the au jus packets according to the package directions.
Remove the sliders when the cooking time is up and let them rest for 5 minutes.
Notes: Prepare your roasting dish with parchment paper for easy cleanup! Use leftover roast beef that's been shredded. If it's in slices, I recommend chopping it up finely so it fits nicely onto the buns and makes separating them way easier.
Let the sliders rest for a few minutes out of the oven as the cheese will be very hot and could burn easily.
Source: www.thesaltypot.com/cheesy-roast-beef-sliders-with-au-jus/
Reuben Sliders are a dinnertime favorite at our house. Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese all on a sweet bun and ready in ten minutes - these corned beef sandwiches are the real deal!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Slice sweet rolls in the middle to create a top and bottom. Place the top to the side.
Add the bottom sweet rolls to an oven safe pan. Spread the Thousand Island dressing over the top of the bottom of the sweet rolls.
Spread sauerkraut over the dressing, top with a layer of corned beef, and evenly add the Swiss cheese over the corned beef, top with the top of the sweet rolls.
In a small pan over medium high heat, melt butter and add the remaining topping ingredients. Cook for a minute, or until butter becomes a little brown. Brush the top of the sweet rolls with the butter mixture.
Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the top is a beautiful golden hue. Serve.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/reuben-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR02On-tZbHaeU49iBlAxiLwzCu72sHyeNhxQ3rPpQffovQuZCOss2-UtQQ
When it comes to comfort food, there's something incredibly special about the simple, nostalgic flavors of a classic Maid Rite sandwich. Maid Rite sliders, a miniaturized and equally scrumptious version of this iconic loose meat sandwich, have a unique charm that captivates taste buds and warms hearts.
In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium heat, breaking it up with a spatula as it cooks. Cook until the beef is no longer pink, then drain off any excess grease.
Add the finely chopped onion to the skillet with the beef. Saute for 3-4 minutes until the onion is soft and translucent.
Pour in the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir well to combine, then reduce the heat to low and let the mixture simmer for about 10 minutes, or until the liquid is mostly absorbed.
Season the beef mixture with salt and black pepper to taste.
To assemble the sliders, split the slider buns and place a heaping spoonful of the beef mixture onto the bottom half of each bun. If desired, top with pickle slices, a squirt of yellow mustard, and a slice of cheese.
Place the top half of the buns on top of the beef and toppings, then serve the sliders immediately. Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/03/24/maid-rite-sliders/?src=fbfan_74583&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR3ACtErrav1XFoTp7jFoccUdS7BZVgofqoLC2bZ_AuN1F6fqVvrbYWYxck
Looking for a delicious and easy-to-make slider? Check out this recipe for garlic bread Italian sliders. With a few simple ingredients and a little bit of prep work, you can create a mouthwatering dish that's perfect for any occasion.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Leaving them attached, slice the Hawaiian rolls in half and then set the top half aside. Place the bottom half in a glass baking dish.
In a small bowl, mix the butter and garlic together. Using a spoon or basting brush, spread half of the mixture over the bottom half of the buns.
Layer the provolone cheese over the bottom rolls, followed by the salami, pepperoni, and giardiniera. Place the top half of the rolls back on top.
Using a spoon or basting brush, spread the remainder of the butter mixture over the top of the sliders and then sprinkle oregano over the top.
Bake for 7-8 minutes, or until the top of the buns turn a golden brown. Cut them apart and serve with marinara sauce. If your cheese hasn't melted enough to your liking, cover the dish with aluminum foil and put it back in the oven for a few more minutes until cheese has melted.
Notes: Sliced banana peppers/peperoncini can also be used in place of giardiniera.
Please use as much or as little meat as you like.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/garlic-bread-italian-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR1Gw9eZD9f9K94OXeKefohNtYhKgkIN7G6J3cIj6C7HDMVCZ4i0JOhbCdI#recipe
If you're a fan of the iconic Big Mac, then you're in for a treat! In this recipe, we'll be transforming the legendary Big Mac into delectable sliders, served on a sheet pan. These Big Mac Sliders will satisfy your cravings and add a touch of fun to your next gathering, backyard BBQ, or weeknight dinner.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or lightly grease it.
In a mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well until the seasonings are evenly incorporated. Press the seasoned ground beef mixture into an even layer on the prepared sheet pan, making sure it reaches the edges. Bake the beef in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until fully cooked. Remove from the oven and let it cool slightly.
While the beef is cooling, prepare the special sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Mix until well combined.
Once the beef has cooled, use a knife or cookie cutter to cut it into 12 squares, similar in size to the slider buns.
Place the bottom half of each slider bun on the sheet pan. Top each bun with a square of cooked beef, followed by a slice of American cheese. Spread a generous amount of the special sauce on the top half of each slider bun. Return the sheet pan to the oven and bake for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the cheese has melted.
Remove the sliders from the oven. Top each one with shredded lettuce, diced pickles, and diced onions.
Finally, place the top half of each slider bun on top of the toppings to complete the sliders.
Optional: Use a pastry brush and brush the tops of the buns with the melted butter, then add a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds.
Serve the Big Mac Sliders immediately and enjoy the deliciousness!
Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/06/14/every-time-i-make-these-big-mac-sliders-i-always-get-asked-for-the-recipe-here-it-is/?src=fbfan_74808&t=fbsub_ck&fbclid=IwAR2OOiAog9p-Tf1urzoUU2USGVmaq4bpOxkZH8H3c8hiE5_gvpKzW3ptd70
Deli meats and Swiss cheese are layered between buttered Hawaiian rolls and baked to perfection in this easy Monte Cristo Sliders recipe.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare your 9x13 inch baking pan by spraying it with non- stick spray.
Slice the whole package of rolls (without separating them). Place the bottom halves of the rolls into the prepared baking pan.
Place half of the cheese slices onto the rolls, then layer on all of the ham, all of the turkey, and the other half of the cheese slices.
Then place the top halves of the rolls on top.
In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter, the egg, and pepper. Brush this mixture all over the sliders.
Bake for 25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the buns are toasted. If the buns start turning too brown, cover them loosely with tented tin foil. (We don't want it to stick to the buns.)
Sprinkle the tops with powdered sugar and serve with jam on the side if desired.
Source: www.tablefortwoblog.com/monte-cristo-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR3ksL74WJSwOFkX4eR_irIMTEqkawSk8Gut-Ql9GifZjXQ84YPaBWI5XJs
These Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Ranch Celery Slaw are so easy to make with just chicken breasts, buffalo wing sauce and an easy (but optional) slaw topping!
For the sliders:
For the optional celery slaw:
Set aside two tablespoons of the Buffalo wing sauce. You are going to use this later for the dressing (celery slaw).
Spray your slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray or add a slow cooker liner. Add in chicken breasts. Season breasts with a little salt and pepper. Then pour in the rest of the bottle of Buffalo Wing Sauce. Use the whole bottle of sauce except for the 2 tablespoons you set aside earlier.
Cover and cook on low for about 3-4 hours.
When ready, put the breasts onto a plate and shred using two forks.
Set aside a generous 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid that is left in the slow cooker. Transfer chicken to a medium bowl. Pour in 1/2 cup of the leftover cooking liquid over the shredded chicken and stir well.
Serve on slider rolls.
To make celery slaw to put on top: In a bowl, combine ranch dressing with 2 tablespoons buffalo wing sauce, celery and onions.
Serve shredded chicken on rolls and spoon some of the celery slaw on top. Or if it is easier, you can just combine this slaw with the shredded chicken just before serving and serve it up that way.
Frozen chicken breasts can be used.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/crock-pot-buffalo-chicken-sliders/#recipe
These Mini BBQ Pork Sliders are so easy to make: all you need is three ingredients and a crockpot! Perfect for any party!
In a crockpot, place your pork in the insert and pour the soda over top of the pork. Set your crockpot on low and cook for 6 hours.
After 6 hours, place pork on large cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. You can discard any liquid inside the crockpot insert.
Using a fork or tongs, shred the pork and place back into the crockpot insert. Put BBQ sauce on top of shredded pork and toss to coat completely.
Serve on toasted buns (regular size or sliders).
Source: www.tablefortwoblog.com/mini-bbq-pork-sliders-crockpot/
One of the best ways to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers! Or you can make anytime by purchasing the turkey from the deli.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside.
Assemble sliders the way you want to layer them. Use half the provolone cheese slice for inside the slider then place the other half on top of the slider. Repeat until all slider rolls have been used up.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until cheese has melted and is bubbly and brown.
Serve warm.
Note: You can literally use any Thanksgiving leftovers you have to make these sliders. There is no 'set' way to make them. Layer them however you want! The one thing I would say is a 'must' are the Hawaiian rolls. The subtle sweetness from the rolls is awesome!
Source: www.tablefortwoblog.com/leftover-thanksgiving-turkey-sliders/
This cranberry sauce is excellent on sandwiches and sliders anytime of the year.
In a medium pan, add cranberries, orange zest, orange juice, water, and sugar. Bring to boil then turn heat down and let it simmer, covered, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
When mixture is done, it should be nice and thick. If you feel that you need to add more sugar, add more, a tablespoon at a time. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Store in an airtight container for up to 7 days.
Source: www.tablefortwoblog.com/cran-orange-sauce/
Funeral sandwiches are some of the best sandwiches ever! With tasty turkey, savory ham, favorite Swiss cheese, and a tangy Dijon butter glaze that is baked in fluffy sandwich rolls. These turkey, ham, and cheese sliders are caramelized with a Dijon poppyseed crust and they're the first to disappear quickly at any event!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and line a 9 x 13 casserole dish.
Cut the sandwich roll sheet in half through the middle and lay the bottom half of the sandwiches in the casserole dish. Layer on the turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese. Add the pickles, if using.
Cover the sandwich fillings with the top of the sandwich sheet.
In a small saucepan, melt together the butter and Dijon mustard and stir until completely smooth.
Pour the mustard-butter sauce over the sandwiches, using a pastry brush to ensure even coating.
Sprinkle on the poppyseed, if using.
Cover the casserole dish with foil and bake for 15-20 minutes, until sauce is fully absorbed and sandwich tops are lightly browned.
Slice and serve.
Source: www.mooreorlesscooking.com/easy-funeral-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR084treS0hFSrowYPCSx4xvCsp4NyuQN_xqTPxQ_0m4sE65dt0gYijUb9Q
So simple to make and so delicious to eat! These Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sliders are baked in the oven on buttery Hawaiian-style rolls, sausage patties are topped with crumbled bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheese. Perfect for breakfast on the go, brunch, and tailgating, too!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9x13 baking dish with 1 tablespoon of butter, set aside.
Form the sausage into 12 evenly sized little patties. Cook the patties and set them aside on a paper towel-lined plate. Cook bacon until crisp. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Chop it into small pieces. Shred the Colby Jack cheese.
Combine the eggs with the milk, add salt and pepper and cook them in a skillet with 1 tablespoon of butter. Scramble the eggs and remove them from the pan.
Cut the Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally and arrange the bottoms into the buttered 9x13 baking dish.
Sprinkle half of the cheese over the rolls. Top each roll with one sausage patty, then cover the patties with scrambled eggs. Sprinkle bacon pieces over the eggs, and top with remaining cheese.
Position the tops of the Hawaiian rolls over the rolls in the baking dish. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and brush the tops of the rolls. Give them a light sprinkling of salt.
Bake for 15 minutes, or until the tops are browned and the cheese is melty. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Garnish with fresh parsley before serving, if desired.
Notes: Store the leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Reheat the sliders in the microwave or oven until warmed through.
Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/breakfast-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR2X6g42ULKZC_uW6j4qQ40hEpgfp5otyp3XRE7ok7sAoAwFes1nc7NRz_k#mv-creation-994-jtr
Cheese steak:
Peppers and onions:
Sliders assembly:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a small, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Prepare the steak: Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet. Add the steak and saute until browned and cooked through. Drain the fat and discard. Season with garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Cook the veggies: In a separate skillet, heat another tablespoon of oil and saute the peppers and onions until they are softened.
Assemble the sliders: Place the bottom halves of the slider buns on the baking sheet. Top with the cooked steak. Top the steak with the sauteed veggies. Place cheese on top of the veggies. Place the top buns on top. Wrap with foil and bake 10 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 10 minutes.
Notes: If you love having a lot of cheese on your sliders, place cheese on the bottom buns before you add the meat to the buns.
Source: www.recipeboy.com/philly-cheese-steak-sliders/
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Slice the rolls in half and place cut side up on a baking tray.
Make the sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayo, Dijon, honey, lemon juice and salt. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the sauce onto the bottom of each roll.
Assemble: Place a slice of ham, folded over to fit, on each roll. Tear the cheese into roll-sized pieces and place a slice of cheese over the ham. Next, layer a slice of chicken and another slice of cheese. Place the top roll over each slider.
Bake 5 to 6 minutes, or until the cheese has melted (you may want to put a piece of foil over the top of the sliders if they are browning too much while heating. Remove the sliders from the oven and serve.
Source: www.recipeboy.com/gameday-sliders/
A country smoked ham sandwiched between a fluffy buttermilk biscuit to make these sliders the perfect appetizer to serve at parties, for brunch, a bridal shower or a weeknight supper for your family.
For The Angel Biscuits:
For The Sliders:
For the Angel Biscuits: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place yeast and warm water in a small bowl and stir to dissolve.
In a mixing bowl of an electric mixer using the paddle attachment, mix 5 cups of flour, salt, baking powder, soda, and sugar until well blended.
Remove paddle attachment and attach the dough hook. Cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Add yeast mixture to buttermilk, whisk together until smooth. Pour into the flour mixture, beating on low with dough beater until dough forms a ball, and the dough is loosened from the sides of the bowl. With a spatula, bring flour up to the top to help form a ball.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and roll out to 3/4-inch. Cut rolls out with a 2-2 1/2-inch cutter, or use a glass. Just whatever size you want your rolls.
Place cut rolls on a lightly greased baking sheet. Cover and let rise for 30 minutes.
Bake 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Remove from the oven and brush with melted butter.
For the Sliders: In a bowl, add the mayonnaise, mustard, and sriracha and mix until creamy smooth. Slice the Angel Biscuits with a bread knife in half. Spread the cut side of the bottom layer of the biscuit lightly with the peach chutney or the mayonnaise mixture. Lay a generous amount of sliced country ham over the mayonnaise mixture.
Spread a generous dollop of the mayonnaise mixture on the cut side of the top biscuit slice and place over the sliced ham.
Continue with the rest of the biscuits. The sliders are best served at room temperature. Refrigerate any leftovers.
Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2021/04/baked-ham-and-angel-biscuit-sliders.html?fbclid=IwAR3wO19K5N0S44qzosV3WdTbjnmvlLtGgLdJnedUe5dj-H63_CS7hrC5HRE
In a large cast iron skillet, brown hamburger and sausage. Add Velveeta and onions. Stir until cheese is completely melted. Set aside.
Split rolls in half. Add 1-2 tablespoons of meat mixture to bottom half of rolls. Top meat mixture with 1 tablespoon of bacon jam. Place top part of roll on bacon jam.
Serve immediately with hamburger sides, chips, fresh vegetables, or fries.
Note: The sliders can be prepared ahead of time and popped in the oven to heat before serving.
Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2014/02/hamburger-bacon-jam-sliders-perfect.html
With only 5 ingredients, Mississippi Chicken cooked in the slow cooker is tender, juicy, and packed with spicy flavors. When this mouthwatering chicken is turned into sliders, with melted cheese then you've got something irresistible for a weeknight meal. This scrumptious recipe is great to serve as an appetizer, for parties, and perfect for game day!
For the Sliders:
Crock Pot Mississippi Chicken: Place chicken in the crock pot. Sprinkle over ranch seasoning. Place pepperoncini peppers and half the juice from the jar around the chicken. Add butter and sprinkle on red chili flakes.
Cover and cook on low for 6 hours or high for 4 hours.
When chicken is done, remove from crock pot and shred with 2 forks.
How To Make the Sliders: Slice Hawaiian dinner rolls in half, horizontally. Spread spicy mustard and mayonnaise on the cut side of the bottom and top of rolls.
Place shredded chicken evenly on the bottom of dinner rolls. Layer on cheese and place the top of rolls over the chicken and cheese.
Melt 3 tablespoons of butter and add 1 tablespoon of ranch seasoning along with 1 tablespoon of parsley. Brush mixture over top of rolls. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove foil, brush with any remaining butter, and place in the oven for 5 additional minutes.
Remove sliders from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Cut rolls into individual portions and serve warm.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/crock-pot-mississippi-chicken-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR3QHmjbsCbRX6cVXzzy6DiUYDJXlmz1MzKuMaj-l7Co9qO-nrPQe-2zggU
Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders are for folks who absolutely love turkey breast, bacon, and white, sharp cheddar cheese.
Mornay Sauce ingredients:
Butter Glaze ingredients:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice the rolls in half, providing a layer of the tops and a layer of the bottom half. Ensure that the top and bottom of the rolls remain attached. (So there are two slabs.)
Line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour whisking after each addition.
Continue to cook over medium heat stirring for 2 minutes. (Do not brown.) Gradually pour in the milk continuing to whisk as you add it. Bring the mixture to a boil, whisking constantly for about 2-3 minutes ( or until thickened). Reduce heat to low. Slowly add the cheddar cheese. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Keep warm. Set aside.
Directions to build sandwiches: Place the bottom portion of the rolls on the parchment lined pan.
Layer 1/2 of the turkey evenly over the rolls. Layer the cheddar cheese slices evenly on top of the turkey. Sprinkle the bacon on top of the cheese covered turkey slices. Top this with the tomato slices. (a slice on each roll.) Carefully spread the Mornay sauce over the tomatoes.
Add another even layer of the rest of the turkey slices. Put the top half of the buns over the second layer of sliced turkey. Set aside.
Whisk the melted butter, Dijon mustard, poppy seeds, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper together in a small bowl until well combined. Gradually pour this mixture evenly over top of rolls. Place aluminum foil over the pan. Let the pan stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. (Or until cheese is melted.) Remove the foil. Return the pan to the oven and continue to cook for 5 minutes. (Or until the top has lightly browned.)
Cut into individual sliders.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/kentucky-hot-brown-sliders/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
