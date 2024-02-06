Bet you will like at least one of these slider recipes

I remember making little slider sandwiches many years ago using Pepperidge Farm Party Rolls that came in a little aluminum foil pan and it called for a butter paste combination that was spread on the inside of the rolls, the meat and cheese fillings were added, then baked. Over the years the rolls have since been discontinued, now the butter combination is melted and poured over the tops and the variety of sliders has exploded with many different options.

Today I am sharing several different slider recipes. These little sandwiches are nice for any kind of parties, bridal or baby showers, brunch, sports game get-togethers, or family meals on busy evenings that are on-the-go.

Once you have the basic knowledge of how to assemble a slider, the possibilities are vast, so give these a try and have fun creating your own. Enjoy!

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sliders

A handy and delicious twist on the traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu! These sliders have all the traditional flavors but are easier to make, plus they're incredibly delicious!

1 package of tray buns

8 to 10 chicken fingers, cut in half horizontally *see notes

1/2 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon parsley, dried

Pinch of thyme, dried

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or minced

12 slices deli ham

8 slices Swiss cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

If the chicken fingers are raw, precook them according to the package instructions.

Slice the tray buns in half, horizontally.

Mix the butter, parsley, thyme, and garlic together. Melt. Dab the butter on top of the chicken fingers to add more flavor before baking. Also, dab the butter on the surface of the bottom tray buns. Lay the cooked chicken fingers on the bottom layer of the tray buns.

Add four slices of cheese to cover the fingers. Add the deli ham slices. Cover the ham with the remaining cheese slices.

Place the top of the tray buns on top of the cheese slices. Using the remaining butter mixture, brush the tops of the buns.

Roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the tops are nice and golden brown, and the cheese is nicely melted.

Let rest a few minutes after removing from the oven and be careful as the cheese is extremely hot!

Notes: It's necessary to precook the chicken tenders if they are raw so that you can be sure the chicken has been fully cooked through.

If you purchase already cooked fingers that need only to be warmed.

Source: www.thesaltypot.com/chicken-cordon-bleu-sliders/

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sliders

Combine your favorite parts of a breakfast sandwich and a slider, and you get these tasty treats. Piled high with bacon, egg and cheese, these little sliders pack a huge flavor punch.

8 slices bacon, cut into thirds

12 eggs

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 sheet Hawaiian-style slider buns (12 buns)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning

Secret optional ingredient: Syrup!

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cook the bacon in a frying pan over medium heat until crispy. Set aside. Pour off all but 2 teaspoons of the fat.

Beat the eggs in a bowl, then add to the pan and season with pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula, until large curds form and the eggs are just set. Stir in half of the cheese and set aside.

Halve the sheet of slider buns widthwise and lay the bottom layer in a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Top each bun with two slices of bacon and spread the eggs evenly over the top. Sprinkle with the remaining cheddar, and cover with the bun tops.

Brush the buns with melted butter, and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted.

Serve with syrup and dip in syrup when eating. If you want, you can even drizzle some syrup onto these sliders before serving.

Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2019/10/31/sliders-arent-just-for-dinner-anymore/?src=fbfan_72296&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR1iH-iD9UUbJWuJd-sIRYvaldWmjnUU2CvQ1QTaxTjCi9ToBgnMxUUqY3A

Beef Brisket Sliders

2 to 3 cups beef brisket, sliced or shredded

1 package of tray buns

3 tablespoons seedy mustard

6 Havarti cheese slices

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced parsley

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the tray buns horizontally with a bread knife. Place the bottom portion of the buns in a baking dish lined with parchment paper for easy cleanup. Brush the bottom buns with the mustard. Lay down the cheese on top of the mustard on the bottom buns. Cover the cheese with the brisket meat. Place the top portion of the buns on the brisket.

In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, garlic and parsley. Brush the butter over top the buns.

Bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the top of the buns are golden brown.

Notes: Oven time for the sliders may take a bit longer depending on your oven. Keep an eye on them so they don't burn.

Source: www.thesaltypot.com/easy-brisket-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR03q6xIqV3jAPKPuI2w6x3bmYYLzV9B_lWkU6pXTRE4TTWhVgUzGrzoWbY

Breakfast Sliders

With sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, and plenty of cheese, these breakfast sliders make a filling morning meal!

20 ounces pork sausage

8 slices bacon

8 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 tablespoon chives

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 dinner rolls

3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

5 tablespoons salted butter, divided

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Squeeze the pork sausage onto a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan and form it into a rectangle a little larger than the size of your dinner rolls rectangle. It will shrink down while cooking. Bake this for 25 minutes or until cooked through.

While this is cooking, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lay the strips of bacon on the sheet. Bake this for 10 minutes or until crispy.

Whisk the eggs together with the milk, chives, and pepper. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet and pour in the egg mixture. Stir often until the eggs are just cooked (about five minutes).

Keep the dinner rolls attached in one block. Slice through the whole block. Place the bottom of the buns onto a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan or glass dish. Set the tops aside.

When the sausage, bacon, and eggs are cooked, we can begin assembly.

Sprinkle 2 cups of shredded cheese evenly over the bottom buns. Place the sausage (as one large block if possible) onto the cheese layer. Place the scrambled eggs over the sausage. Crumble the bacon and sprinkle this over the eggs. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the bacon. Place the block of bun tops over the layer of cheese.

Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and stir in the 2 tablespoons of maple syrup. Brush this mixture over the buns.

Bake the sliders for 10 to 15 minutes or until the tops are golden.

Source: www.tablefortwoblog.com/cheesy-bacon-sausage-breakfast-sliders/

Italian Sausage Meatball Sliders

Italian Sausage Meatball Sliders have flavors of zesty marinara, yummy Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses all wrapped up in a toasty warm bun.

1 package of tray buns

12 Italian sausage meatballs

1 cup of marinara sauce

1 1/2 cups of Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups of mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Sear the meatballs you plan on using according to what type you have.

With a sharp paring knife, cut holes in the top of the tray bun big enough to fit the meatball. One hole per bun. Then with your finger, push down the center, squishing the bread, making a 'bed' for the meatball to sit on.

Sprinkle the parmesan cheese evenly into each hole of each bun. With a small spoon, dollop the marinara sauce into each hole, on top of the cheese. Place one meatball into the hole of each bun.

Baste each meatball with more marinara sauce.

In a small bowl, combine the mozzarella cheese and the remaining Parmesan cheese, along with the Italian seasoning. Sprinkle this mixture over the top of the meatballs.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the cheese is melty and gooey and the buns are heated through.

Remove from the oven and let rest a few minutes before serving.

Source: www.thesaltypot.com/italian-sausage-meatball-sliders/

Cheesy Roast Beef Sliders with Au Jus Dipping Sauce

Melty, cheesy sliders with a seasoned savory beef filling are incredibly delicious served for any occasion! The au jus dipping gravy takes them over the top and makes this Cheesy Roast Beef Sliders recipe one that the family and friends will ask for again and again.

1 to 2 pounds beef roast, shredded (see notes below)

1 dozen tray buns

6 slices pepperjack cheese

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup butter, divided

2 tablespoons horseradish sauce

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon parsley

3 cups au jus gravy

Be sure to start this recipe by preheating your oven to 350 degrees so by the time you have everything assembled, your sliders are ready to go into the oven.

Cut the tray buns in half horizontally. Place the bottom portion of the buns in the baking tray and set the top portion aside for the moment.

Mix together the horseradish and 1/4 cup of butter together. Spread it over the buns on the tray.

Line with the sliced cheese.

If using leftover roast beef, it's a nice idea to go through and 're-shred' the beef pieces in case there are any large chunks still holding together. It's nice if the pieces are bite-size. Place them on top of the cheese slices.

Sprinkle the shredded cheese on top of the roast beef. Place the top portion of the buns on top of the sliders.

Melt the remaining 1/4 cup butter, add in the parsley and garlic, and brush the tops of the buns.

Place in the oven for approximately 15 - 18 minutes until the buns are golden on top and heated through, and the cheese has melted on the inside.

While the sliders are in the oven, heat the au jus gravy from the pan drippings when you make the roast, or, prepare the au jus packets according to the package directions.

Remove the sliders when the cooking time is up and let them rest for 5 minutes.

Notes: Prepare your roasting dish with parchment paper for easy cleanup! Use leftover roast beef that's been shredded. If it's in slices, I recommend chopping it up finely so it fits nicely onto the buns and makes separating them way easier.

Let the sliders rest for a few minutes out of the oven as the cheese will be very hot and could burn easily.

Source: www.thesaltypot.com/cheesy-roast-beef-sliders-with-au-jus/

Reuben Sliders

Reuben Sliders are a dinnertime favorite at our house. Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese all on a sweet bun and ready in ten minutes - these corned beef sandwiches are the real deal!

2 cups shredded corn beef cooked

1 1/2 cups sauerkraut, well drained

3 tablespoons Thousand Island dressing

6 slices Swiss cheese

12 Hawaiian sweet rolls

Topping ingredients:

1/2 stick of butter

1/4 teaspoon beef broth base

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Slice sweet rolls in the middle to create a top and bottom. Place the top to the side.

Add the bottom sweet rolls to an oven safe pan. Spread the Thousand Island dressing over the top of the bottom of the sweet rolls.

Spread sauerkraut over the dressing, top with a layer of corned beef, and evenly add the Swiss cheese over the corned beef, top with the top of the sweet rolls.

In a small pan over medium high heat, melt butter and add the remaining topping ingredients. Cook for a minute, or until butter becomes a little brown. Brush the top of the sweet rolls with the butter mixture.

Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the top is a beautiful golden hue. Serve.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/reuben-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR02On-tZbHaeU49iBlAxiLwzCu72sHyeNhxQ3rPpQffovQuZCOss2-UtQQ

Copy-Cat Maid Rite Sliders

When it comes to comfort food, there's something incredibly special about the simple, nostalgic flavors of a classic Maid Rite sandwich. Maid Rite sliders, a miniaturized and equally scrumptious version of this iconic loose meat sandwich, have a unique charm that captivates taste buds and warms hearts.

1 pound ground beef

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

12 slider buns

Dill pickle slices (optional)

Yellow mustard (optional)

Cheese slices (optional)

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium heat, breaking it up with a spatula as it cooks. Cook until the beef is no longer pink, then drain off any excess grease.

Add the finely chopped onion to the skillet with the beef. Saute for 3-4 minutes until the onion is soft and translucent.

Pour in the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir well to combine, then reduce the heat to low and let the mixture simmer for about 10 minutes, or until the liquid is mostly absorbed.

Season the beef mixture with salt and black pepper to taste.

To assemble the sliders, split the slider buns and place a heaping spoonful of the beef mixture onto the bottom half of each bun. If desired, top with pickle slices, a squirt of yellow mustard, and a slice of cheese.

Place the top half of the buns on top of the beef and toppings, then serve the sliders immediately. Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/03/24/maid-rite-sliders/?src=fbfan_74583&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR3ACtErrav1XFoTp7jFoccUdS7BZVgofqoLC2bZ_AuN1F6fqVvrbYWYxck

Garlic Bread Italian Sliders

Looking for a delicious and easy-to-make slider? Check out this recipe for garlic bread Italian sliders. With a few simple ingredients and a little bit of prep work, you can create a mouthwatering dish that's perfect for any occasion.

12 Hawaiian rolls (1 pack)

1/2-pound deli sliced pepperoni

1/2-pound sliced salami

8 slices Provolone cheese

1/4 cup salted butter, melted

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1 teaspoon oregano (or Italian seasoning)

1/2 cup giardiniera, diced (optional)

Marinara sauce, for serving

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Leaving them attached, slice the Hawaiian rolls in half and then set the top half aside. Place the bottom half in a glass baking dish.

In a small bowl, mix the butter and garlic together. Using a spoon or basting brush, spread half of the mixture over the bottom half of the buns.

Layer the provolone cheese over the bottom rolls, followed by the salami, pepperoni, and giardiniera. Place the top half of the rolls back on top.

Using a spoon or basting brush, spread the remainder of the butter mixture over the top of the sliders and then sprinkle oregano over the top.

Bake for 7-8 minutes, or until the top of the buns turn a golden brown. Cut them apart and serve with marinara sauce. If your cheese hasn't melted enough to your liking, cover the dish with aluminum foil and put it back in the oven for a few more minutes until cheese has melted.

Notes: Sliced banana peppers/peperoncini can also be used in place of giardiniera.

Please use as much or as little meat as you like.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/garlic-bread-italian-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR1Gw9eZD9f9K94OXeKefohNtYhKgkIN7G6J3cIj6C7HDMVCZ4i0JOhbCdI#recipe

Big Mac Sliders

If you're a fan of the iconic Big Mac, then you're in for a treat! In this recipe, we'll be transforming the legendary Big Mac into delectable sliders, served on a sheet pan. These Big Mac Sliders will satisfy your cravings and add a touch of fun to your next gathering, backyard BBQ, or weeknight dinner.

1 pound ground beef

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

12 slider buns, split

12 slices American cheese

1 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cup diced pickles

1/4 cup diced onions

Special Sauce: You could make your own, but a hack is to use Thousand Island dressing.

1/3 cup Thousand Island dressing (adjust as desired)

Optional: Toasted sesame seeds and butter

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or lightly grease it.

In a mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well until the seasonings are evenly incorporated. Press the seasoned ground beef mixture into an even layer on the prepared sheet pan, making sure it reaches the edges. Bake the beef in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until fully cooked. Remove from the oven and let it cool slightly.

While the beef is cooling, prepare the special sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Mix until well combined.

Once the beef has cooled, use a knife or cookie cutter to cut it into 12 squares, similar in size to the slider buns.

Place the bottom half of each slider bun on the sheet pan. Top each bun with a square of cooked beef, followed by a slice of American cheese. Spread a generous amount of the special sauce on the top half of each slider bun. Return the sheet pan to the oven and bake for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the cheese has melted.

Remove the sliders from the oven. Top each one with shredded lettuce, diced pickles, and diced onions.

Finally, place the top half of each slider bun on top of the toppings to complete the sliders.

Optional: Use a pastry brush and brush the tops of the buns with the melted butter, then add a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds.

Serve the Big Mac Sliders immediately and enjoy the deliciousness!

Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/06/14/every-time-i-make-these-big-mac-sliders-i-always-get-asked-for-the-recipe-here-it-is/?src=fbfan_74808&t=fbsub_ck&fbclid=IwAR2OOiAog9p-Tf1urzoUU2USGVmaq4bpOxkZH8H3c8hiE5_gvpKzW3ptd70

Monte Cristo Sliders

Deli meats and Swiss cheese are layered between buttered Hawaiian rolls and baked to perfection in this easy Monte Cristo Sliders recipe.

12 Hawaiian rolls

12 slices deli-sliced ham

12 slices deli-sliced turkey

12 slices deli-sliced Swiss cheese

1/3 cup salted butter, melted

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Optional dip: raspberry or strawberry jam

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare your 9x13 inch baking pan by spraying it with non- stick spray.

Slice the whole package of rolls (without separating them). Place the bottom halves of the rolls into the prepared baking pan.

Place half of the cheese slices onto the rolls, then layer on all of the ham, all of the turkey, and the other half of the cheese slices.

Then place the top halves of the rolls on top.

In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter, the egg, and pepper. Brush this mixture all over the sliders.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the buns are toasted. If the buns start turning too brown, cover them loosely with tented tin foil. (We don't want it to stick to the buns.)

Sprinkle the tops with powdered sugar and serve with jam on the side if desired.

Source: www.tablefortwoblog.com/monte-cristo-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR3ksL74WJSwOFkX4eR_irIMTEqkawSk8Gut-Ql9GifZjXQ84YPaBWI5XJs

Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Sliders

These Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Ranch Celery Slaw are so easy to make with just chicken breasts, buffalo wing sauce and an easy (but optional) slaw topping!

For the sliders:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

12-ounce bottle Buffalo wing sauce, divided use

12-ounce package dinner rolls

For the optional celery slaw: