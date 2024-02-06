Besties and former 'The Office' co-stars write on friendship

NEW YORK -- Spoiler alert: Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey obviously knew how "The Office" ended its nine-year run on NBC, because, after all, they filmed it -- but revisiting that time for their new book, "Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There," was still something they put off.

"I have not watched the finale episode in full even now," confessed Fischer, who played receptionist Pam Beasley, recently over Zoom. "I just watched the parts that I had to write about in the book because it's too emotional for me."

Kinsey, however, "watched the whole thing."

"I boohooed through it. When we were writing about it, I started crying," said Kinsey, who played the stickler, cat-loving accountant, Angela Martin.

The real-life best friends and former co-stars have put their memories to good use, with both "Office BFFs" and a re-watch podcast called "Office Ladies." They're more than halfway through season six of the series.

The cover of "The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There" by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. Dey Street via AP

In "Office BFFs," they also document the growth of their friendship from when they first bonded while filming an episode in season one to Kinsey being at Fischer's side when she broke her back while attending an NBC party in New York during the hiatus between seasons three and four.

Fischer and Kinsey talked recently to The Associated Press about their book, the podcast and their friendship. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

AP: How do you remember so clearly what happened to be able to fill a podcast and a book?

Fischer: We are big journalers so we journaled about our days on set. And Angela is a digital hoarder. She kept every email I ever sent her. It was so great. When I was writing the chapter on the romance between (characters) Jim and Pam, she had an old email that I had written her. She forwarded that to me, and I was able to use that.