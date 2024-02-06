Best things I cooked in 2018

This is the time when, though we look forward to the year to come, we naturally look back at the highlights of the year just passed. Thus we've already been treated to compilations of last year's top movies, songs, news stories, Youtube vidoes, presidential tweets and Instagram posts. I even saw online a list of the top lists. Herewith is my contribution to the custom, a compilation of some of the best things I cooked last year.

Cheddar Grits with Andouille and Tomatoes

This recipe, from the pages of Real Simple magazine, is an inspired take on one of the classic dishes of South Carolina Lowcountry cooking, shrimp and grits, only here the shrimp are replaced with andouille sausage, a creole staple. Grits are still the star in this dish and by using the instant version (apologies to purists) you can put it together in less than a half hour. (realsimple.com/food-recipes/browse-all-recipes/cheddar-girts-andouille-and-tomatoes)

Oatmeal Bread

Quick breads, in my experience, while delicious in their own right can never be as good as yeast-risen loaves. However, this recipe, a serendipitous discovery made purusing the London Times while staying in Winchester, England, a while back, has made a believer out of me. Using only two major ingredients it makes what is probably the best brown bread I have ever tasted.

(Recipes from My Mother by Rachel Allen, published by Harper Collins, 2017, p. 204.)

Homemade Cracker Jack

This recipe was a revelation when I made it for the first time while writing an article about the iconic baseball snack as the World Series was about to begin. Turns out, these days a box of Cracker Jack contains on average merely 5-6 peanuts and, of course, like almost any packaged food, it can never be as fresh-tasting as what you make yourself. This recipe takes care of both problems. We munched lots of it last year and even gave it as gifts.

(semissourian.com/story/2560307.html)