NEW YORK -- Best-selling cookbook author Julia Turshen concentrates on the raw material of each recipe -- ingredients, utensils and ounces. But behind the food is something else.

"I've always been drawn to cookbooks because I think they're this remarkable way to share stories," she says. "I think food is just a vehicle for these stories."

By that measure, her latest offering, "Simply Julia," is as close to an autobiography as a cookbook can be, from her handwritten recipe titles to the inclusion of old family snapshots, photographs of her at home, essays and a peek into her life with every dish.

"The thing that weaves them all together is that they all really have a very personal story attached to them," she says by phone from her home in New York's Hudson Valley.

The book is a compilation of 110 healthy comfort dishes, from turkey shepherd's pie to Hasselback carrots. There are 87 vegetarian recipes, 42 vegan ones, a chapter on chicken dishes, and egg-free and gluten-free options. They require no hard-to-find ingredients.

"What concerns me is that I think a lot of people see more difficult, more time-consuming, more expensive ingredient cooking and think that is somehow the goal," she says. "Food doesn't have to be difficult or complicated to be good."

Each dish has a strong tie to the people and places close to Turshen's heart. There's a mushroom and barley soup that is her dad's favorite, a stew from her mother-in-law, cookies from a close friend and dishes inspired by an aunt and grandparents.

Turshen reveals the muffins she likes after a run, a drink adopted from her childhood babysitter, and sweet and salty peanuts mimicing a taste from her days living in New York City. Readers learn what five spices she considers musts, and the five things always in her fridge.

Many of the dishes celebrate a tie to her wife, Grace; Turshen hears from many gay women about how affirming it is to see such relationships mentioned in print.

"That is part of why I share so much of myself, because I think it's a way to help just create and sustain representation," she says. "My hope with getting to show up as my full self is that it makes that possible for lots of other people."

Julie Will, editorial director of Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins, said Turshen has a talent for writing for the home cook -- with no unnecessary steps, ingredients that are interchangeable and everything very unfussy.