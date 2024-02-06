Belly of a crawdad

What you see pictured here is the underside of a small crawdad. It is about 1 1/4 inches long. I dipped him out of shallow water with a long handled minnow net. He was hiding in submerged leaf litter near at the edge of a small pond.

This crawdad was hatched from an egg about two years ago. You can see here that crawdads have pincers at the end of each leg. The tail on this little guy is nearly transparent. The crawdad, also called a crayfish, is designated as the Missouri state crustacean.