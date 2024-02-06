Believing that God has forgiven you

By Ellen Shuck

"Have mercy on me God, in your goodness, in your abundant compassion" (Psalm 51:3).

When you read Psalm 51:3, it may sound like an outdated, distantly written scripture. Sometimes when you study the Bible, you examine it like history, a reference book or a guidebook for life.

All those descriptions fit, but another element makes the book different from others. The words in the Bible aren't merely letters from a human person. No, they are from God.

They live today just as they lived when they were written, many years ago. What you read is inspired, not from someone's imagination or from another literary source.

Instead, what you see staring up at you from the holy scripture is from the mouth of God. You can believe all of it.

There are various times when you might want to become closer to God. During those times, you feel driven to straightening out your life, and, particularly, asking for and receiving God's forgiveness. You truly want to repent. God has no problem in forgiving you if you are genuinely sorry for your transgressions. But the bottom line, in seeking and receiving forgiveness, is accepting the gift yourself.

That action is of utmost importance. Besides knowing you're free from sin now, while still in the world, you're on the road to a wonderful eternity. Everyone wants freedom from guilt, self-condemnation and regret.

"How can I possess this peace," you ask? To begin with, when you pray "Have mercy on me, God, in your goodness, in your abundant compassion" you are acknowledging that God is genuinely good and compassionate. You are reciting the words, but do you actually believe what they say? When you believe that what scripture tells you is real, you reap the rewards that God promises.