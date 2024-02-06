Believing that God has forgiven you

By Ellen Shuck
"Have mercy on me God, in your goodness, in your abundant compassion" (Psalm 51:3).
When you read Psalm 51:3, it may sound like an outdated, distantly written scripture. Sometimes when you study the Bible, you examine it like history, a reference book or a guidebook for life.
All those descriptions fit, but another element makes the book different from others. The words in the Bible aren't merely letters from a human person. No, they are from God.
They live today just as they lived when they were written, many years ago. What you read is inspired, not from someone's imagination or from another literary source.
Instead, what you see staring up at you from the holy scripture is from the mouth of God. You can believe all of it.
There are various times when you might want to become closer to God. During those times, you feel driven to straightening out your life, and, particularly, asking for and receiving God's forgiveness. You truly want to repent. God has no problem in forgiving you if you are genuinely sorry for your transgressions. But the bottom line, in seeking and receiving forgiveness, is accepting the gift yourself.
That action is of utmost importance. Besides knowing you're free from sin now, while still in the world, you're on the road to a wonderful eternity. Everyone wants freedom from guilt, self-condemnation and regret.
"How can I possess this peace," you ask? To begin with, when you pray "Have mercy on me, God, in your goodness, in your abundant compassion" you are acknowledging that God is genuinely good and compassionate. You are reciting the words, but do you actually believe what they say? When you believe that what scripture tells you is real, you reap the rewards that God promises.
You have already been forgiven, but when you believe it, you attain freedom within.
The burden of heaviness, fear and guilt is lifted and you feel light again. You take wings inside and you're able to genuinely move ahead without continuing to waste energy regretting what's past.
You don't need to keep it in your mind. Confessing what you've done over and over only holds you back.
Precious time in life is wasted, and nothing is gained. God, in his love, has already forgiven you. Now it's up to you to forgive yourself and know that you're free. You've already taken care of it by simply saying, "I'm sorry," and meaning it.
I talked with a person, Jack, who couldn't believe that he had been forgiven for a particular act he had committed during his youth. He kept talking about it and asking over and over to be forgiven. It was a heavy burden, of which he couldn't drop -- so he kept on carrying it. The last time I talked with Jack, he had finally learned to come to terms with the incident. He finally realized God had forgotten about his misdeed and only Jack could finish the job -- pardon himself believing that God is love, mercy and compassion.
Even though you wonder if your prayer for compassion and mercy is answered, know that God always responds. You are possibly looking in the wrong direction for God's face. You don't see love anywhere. Perhaps someone has offended you, hurt your feelings or you've lost a friend.
But if you pray as scripture teaches, believing, you'll receive an answer; God will lift you up.
It may be through something as simple as a phone call from a friend who loves you.
You may land a job you've been wanting or obtain a satisfactory grade on a test you've been anxious about. Never doubt that God hears and answers.
The results of prayer and forgiveness are up to you. When you ask God to have mercy on you, you are the only one who can believe and accept that gift.