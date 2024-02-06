Bejeweled, Minecraft among games inducted into hall of fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The World Video Game Hall of Fame inducted Bejeweled, Centipede, King's Quest and Minecraft in a virtual ceremony Thursday that recognized their influence on the industry and the gamers who have spent tens of billions of hours playing them.

The hall of fame's Class of 2020 was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included Frogger, Goldeneye 007, Guitar Hero, NBA Jam, Nokia Snake, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Uncharted 2, and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

Atari's Centipede is credited with bringing more female players into arcades when it debuted in 1981, challenging players to fire on an insect as it zigzagged down the screen. Developer Ed Logg's team included Dona Bailey, one of the decade's few female developers.

"It's also one of the best-selling arcade games of that era and its fast-paced, bug-blasting gameplay is as challenging and satisfying to play today as it was decades ago," Jeremy Saucier, the hall of fame's assistant vice president for electronic games and interpretation, said in a news release.

King's Quest, designed by Sierra On-Line co-founder Roberta Williams, was honored for its continuing influence on adventure games since introducing players to the fantastical world of Daventry in 1984.

"More than any other game of its type, King's Quest established or reinforced many of the conventions of the adventure games that followed it," World Video Game Hall of Fame archivist Julia Novakovic. "Many games still today can trace their lineage back to King's Quest."