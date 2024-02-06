Being wary of appearances

I enjoy a brisk walk, which I manage to achieve most days of the week. It's a bit more of a challenge in the extreme heat, so I tend to amble in the early morning or well after dark. Typically, I'll listen to an old radio drama on my cell phone as I traverse around Jackson.

Most recently, I've been listening to a 1953 NBC serial called "The Six Shooter," starring James Stewart (1908-1997) -- one of the stars of Hollywood's so-called "Golden Age."

Stewart plays Britt Ponset, an easygoing drifter from the Old West whose character exhibits a rock-solid sense of morality and ethics.

Ponset is also a legendary, albeit reluctant, gunfighter.

He never starts a quarrel, but he is liable to end one.

The writers of the show introduce the listener to antagonists who fail to take Ponset seriously because of his nonconfrontational nature.

They sometimes end up paying for their mistake with their lives, which the show's protagonist is always reluctant to take.

Stewart's voice, with its laconic, almost lazy drawl, seems perfect for the role.

In Iistening to episode after episode, I can't imagine any actor more convincing.

Deception

The best actors confuse audiences about who they are in real life.

James Stewart starred in a number of Westerns, but he was not from the West.

In fact, the performer's origins are far from the frontier.

He grew up in my home region of western Pennsylvania, a place as far from cowpokes, cattle rustlers and gunslingers as it is possible to get in what once was referred to as "the lower 48" states.

Stewart didn't grow up on a dude ranch; the actor was not reared as a cowboy in any sense of the term.

He was the son of a hardware store owner in the small town of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Stewart went off to New Jersey -- to Princeton, one of America's elite Ivy League universities; later, he spent significant time in the armed forces, reaching the rank of brigadier general.

I've been in Stewart's hometown more than once.

He grew up there; so did I.