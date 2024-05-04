Shuck: Being poor without feeling poor

Our family, and many others with whom we were acquainted, were in the same boat, so we didn’t feel left out or rejected, unless we chose to take the easy way out — one of self-pity and victim- playing, disinterest or a bad attitude. Although we were poor, we felt rich, because we gauged our meaning of rich and poor to be different than many. God uses both the rich and the poor to bring blessings to one-another and to the world. On the Sermon on the Mount Jesus called on his followers to “do like the flowers and the birds — to stop working for material things so they can build God’s invisible kingdom of faith and love” (Matthew 6:19-34).

Personally though, I tried my best to be a part of school activities. My grades were a source of my pride, and, fortunately, my parents were oriented toward education and the belief that we ought to rise above unfavorable circumstances. I took this to heart and strove to be my best. We were poor, but in language only, and I felt lucky that I identified myself as an important part of society in my world. We attended church on Sunday and participated in farm organizational meetings and activities. We rooted at school basketball games and joined in other activities. We also had a firm supportive family network of aunts, uncles, neighbors and cousins to sustain us. Holidays were celebrated regularly, although I didn’t understand how my parents found the cash to host Fourth of July celebrations, complete with fireworks. Mom prepared many big dinners throughout the year inviting mostly family quests. Again, I was poor, but I didn’t feel poor.

I noticed that those having meager means, still derived happiness and celebrated special times. They did not adopt a habit of complaining and, blaming those who possessed more, nor did they despise the world for their lack. Instead, as I’ve now looked back, I can see that being poor is a frame of mind. We aren’t poor unless we, ourselves, think we are. Instead we are all children of God. Numerous opportunities are available for those who desire to achieve and make themselves more than they ever thought they could be. Most of our inhibitions and lack of confidence originate within our minds. “We are what we believe we are, and we can do what we believe we can “(Joel Osteen).